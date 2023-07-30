Manchester United are extremely active in the transfer market after having a slow start to their recruitment drive this summer, with only Andre Onana and Mason Mount joining so far.

The Red Devils have moves for Rasmus Hojlund and Sofyan Amrabat reportedly in the works, with Erik ten Hag eager to strengthen his team ahead of their return to Champions League football and challenge for trophies once again next season.

Whilst incomings are desperately needed at Old Trafford, there is still a strong desire to offload the players who aren't in the future plans of the Dutch coach with many fringe players put up for sale this summer.

One of those players was former club captain and centre-back Harry Maguire, who has found himself falling out of favour since the arrival of Ten Hag last summer, and now it is looking like he may end his nightmare tenure with Man United once and for all.

Will Harry Maguire be sold this summer?

According to BBC Sport, Man United have rejected a £20m bid from West Ham United for the England centre-back.

Hammers boss David Moyes is eager to snap up the services of Maguire this summer and with over £100m to spend following Declan Rice's departure is clearly keen to strengthen his squad in key areas.

The Manchester giants are willing to listen to offers that meet their valuation, but only if Maguire is keen to leave the club this summer.

The approach from West Ham comes just a few days after it was revealed by Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg that Benjamin Pavard is a target for Man United:

"Benjamin #Pavard, he still wants to leave FC Bayern this summer as he has no intention to extend his contract beyond 2024.

"It’s still a race between Man City, Man Utd and Juventus at this stage. Swap deal with Kyle Walker has been no hot topic in the last days. #MCFC"

"Bayern bosses are waiting for a concrete offer. @SkySportDE".

How good is Benjamin Pavard?

Bringing in a replacement for Maguire wouldn't be essential, but would be massively advantageous to add quality depth into the defensive set-up at Old Trafford.

In contrast to Maguire, the 27-year-old titan ranks in the top 10% of his positional peers across the top five European leagues for non-penalty goals, shots in total, shot-creating actions, progressive passes, progressive carries, touches and tackles, demonstrating that he is an attacking-minded defender who would suit the style of play Ten Hag is keen to encourage.

Not only that, Pavard boasts many similarities to Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk, a player who has been a huge success in English football with a Premier League title, FA Cup and League Cup to his name in domestic competition, as well as a Champions League, suggesting that Pavard could also be perfectly suited in the top-flight.

According to Opta's Player Radar, the Netherlands captain is one of the most comparable players to the World Cup winner, demonstrating a likeness in their strong abilities in possession and in dominating opponents.

Those traits are shown by the fact that Pavard ranks among the very best for touches made among his European peers - showcasing his willingness to get on the ball at every opportunity - as well as in the top 26% for possession won, while Van Dijk ranks in the top 2% and the top 36% in those same two metrics.

Unsurprisingly, Pavard - who has a reported €30m (£26m) price tag - has been the recipient of high praise over his impressive career so far, with Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel waxing lyrical about the Frenchman:

"He is an underrated player. He can adapt to the highest level and he defends rigorously. He is a top team player, he immediately had my confidence and proved to me that I had been right."

With that being said, it would be a no-brainer for Man United to sign Pavard this summer, especially if they can offload Maguire in the process, as he would not only be a worthy successor, but an instant upgrade due to his ability to play efficiently in Ten Hag's system.