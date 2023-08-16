Manchester United target Benjamin Pavard has agreed terms at Old Trafford, with an update sharing the fee needed to sign the defender from Bayern Munich.

Are Man United signing Benjamin Pavard?

The Red Devils have been busy so far this summer, with three marquee signings made in Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund. However, there is still time to add to Erik ten Hag’s side even further, with additions at the back and in midfield seemingly on the agenda.

In midfield, Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester, whereas an approach for Everton’s Amadou Onana has reportedly been made recently. At the back a replacement for Harry Maguire was thought to be of interest, however, the Englishman’s proposed move to West Ham is now off.

Pavard has been linked with a move to Old Trafford and United have already had a bid rejected by Bayern, but it appears as if the club are still working on a potential transfer.

The Faithful MUFC relayed an update from German outlet Bild on Wednesday morning regarding the Red Devils and Pavard.

They claim that the player has reached an agreement over a move to Old Trafford, presumably on personal terms, and that Bayern Munich would be willing to sell if an offer of around €50m (£42.9m) was made.

Where does Benjamin Pavard play?

Pavard is currently on £116,000-a-week in Munich and is into the final year of his contract, so Man United may see a €50m fee as excessive, although they did pay £60m for Mount who was also in a similar contract situation.

However, the France international would offer plenty of versatility to Ten Hag’s side as he is capable of playing both as a centre-back and right-back, so could be viewed as a shrewd addition for the current campaign and beyond.

Pavard has personally claimed that he is better and more complete at right-back than Liverpool's Trent Alexander Arnold and Paris Saint-Germain’s Archaf Hakimi, but admitted his main position is central.

“My position is a central defender. It always has been, this is where I feel most comfortable, where I take the most pleasure. This is where I find myself the best. I think we see more of my qualities in this position.

“If the great coaches put me on the right side, it is because they have confidence in my abilities. With Deschamps I have always been a holder. If he trusts me it’s not for my beautiful eyes or my hair. He is aware of my qualities. After that I have to improve in certain areas: I have to take more risks, more initiatives, I am aware of it and I work on that on a daily basis.

“A defender must first defend well. On paper, Pavard may be less sexy than Hakimi, Arnold, but I find that defensively I am more complete.”

It will be interesting to see if United make another move closer to Bayern’s asking price over the coming weeks, but any move could depend on outgoings, so a deal could go down to the wire.