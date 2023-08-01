Manchester United have reportedly identified a left-field option to help strengthen their centre-back ranks this summer, amid reports that Erik ten Hag is showing an interest in Everton youngster, Jarrad Branthwaite.

How much would Jarrad Branthwaite cost?

According to journalist Simon Jones - writing in his Transfer Confidential for the Daily Mail - the 21-year-old is a 'surprise name' that has been mentioned by those at Old Trafford, with the England youth international having 'impressed scouts' during his spell on loan at PSV Eindhoven last season.

That stint in the Netherlands saw the Carlisle native - who has two years left to run on his existing deal with the Toffees - link up with United legend, Ruud van Nistelrooy, albeit with the 6 foot 5 starlet having since made his return to Goodison Park.

If the Red Devils are to prise him from the Merseyside outfit then it has previously been suggested that a fee of around £20m could be required, albeit with alternative reports indicating that the one-time Blackburn Rovers loanee could fetch as little as £5m-£6m.

How good is Jarrad Branthwaite?

The Toffees sensation has clearly been on the radar of Ten Hag and co in recent times with reports last year indicating that the Premier League giants were targeting a move for the then-teenager, ahead of their first window with the Dutchman at the helm.

That interest is likely to have only been heightened by the towering rock's form while at PSV last season, with the Eredivisie clearly a league that Ten Hag continues to keep a close eye on, with the former Ajax boss having recruited the likes of Antony, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia from his homeland during his United tenure to date.

The hope will be that Branthwaite can emerge as a dream heir to that man Martinez as a natural fit in a left-sided centre-back berth, with the Carabao Cup winners having been forced to deploy Luke Shaw in that role at times last season due to the lack of adequate cover.

While physically somewhat different to the 5 foot 9 Argentine, the Everton ace does appear to share the 25-year-old's quality on the ball, with former Carlisle boss Steven Pressley having previously stated:

"The truth is, I think he has got everything. He can pass the ball almost equally as good with both feet. He’s a terrific footballer."

Also dubbed "complete" by Van Nistelrooy, Branthwaite's ability to play out from the back is shown by the fact that he has averaged 3.61 progressive passes per 90 across the last 365 days, with that a similar record to what Martinez has achieved in that time (3.96 per 90).

That is significant as the latter man has been lauded for his ball-playing prowess during his time at the Theatre of Dreams, having been described as "so clean and composed" by ex-United man, Patrice Evra.

Defensively, Martinez has also been an "absolute monster" - according to teammate Luke Shaw - having averaged an impressive 3.2 tackles and interceptions per game in the Premier League in 2022/23, with young Branthwaite only just behind after averaging 2.3 in that regard in Holland.

With the World Cup winner having arguably been a "huge miss" after he was ruled out of the final stretch of the season through injury, as per Paul Scholes, it would make sense to bring in a suitable understudy, like Branthwaite, who can help to plug the gap, while also proving a dream successor in the long run at the heart of the defence.