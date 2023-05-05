Manchester United lost to Brighton in brutal fashion on Thursday evening, and while Luke Shaw has been blamed, talkSPORT host Mark Goldbridge has identified someone else to point the finger at.

Perhaps one of the most entertaining games of the Premier League season ended in dramatic fashion as Alexis Mac Allister kept his cool to dispatch a wicked penalty past David De Gea in the 99th minute.

Not only was the match played at a a very high technical level but it was firecely competetive, with the teams handed four yellow cards each. Referee Andre Marriner was criticised on social media for the way he officiated the game and Mark Goldbridge believes it was the ref's fault for United losing the game.

Was Luke Shaw really at fault for United's defeat?

When Shaw was penalised for handling the ball in the 95th minute, it appeared difficult to find another person on the pitch to place blame with, as despite having a brilliant game up until that point the England international simply had a rush of blood to the head.

Taking to Twitter however, Goldbridge did just that. The talkSPORT content creator tweeted: "Mariner's fault....was never a foul for the free kick in the first place."

The incident Goldbridge is referring to happened in the 93rd minute and it was actually Shaw who committed the offence - the first of two in two minutes. He was adjudged to have fouled Julio Enciso, but the foul was quite soft. While it may have been less costly than his handball for the penalty, the subsequent free-kick led to the corner which caused the resulting spot-kick.

Were Man Utd to blame for their wastefulness?

The Red Devils were certainly not at their best and most teams struggle to outplay Brighton. Yet, the away side had ample chances to score at least one goal before Mac Allister ultimately put them to the sword, taking the three points with him.

United had 16 shots on goal but were only able to have five on target. Anthony Martial and Antony had the best chances for Erik Ten Hag's men and the Dutchman will be disappointed to not have watched a more clinical display.

The truth is both sides were wasteful. Kaoru Mitoma wasted a golden chance within four minutes of play, blasting a close-range effort into David De Gea's face instead of squaring to Enciso for a tap-in. The only player that seemed likely to produce the quality required to win the game was indeed Mac Allister. It never seemed like it would come from the penalty spot but he certainly didn't waste his opportunity to score in the 99th minute of the game.