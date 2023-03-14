Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a potential swoop for Real Madrid starlet, Eduardo Camavinga, as Erik ten Hag seeks to bolster his midfield options this summer.

What's the latest on Camavinga to Man United?

According to Football Insider, the Red Devils have reportedly 'registered an interest' in the France international, with the Premier League giants said to be 'in the market' for a new midfielder ahead of next season.

The report suggests, however, that it could well prove difficult to prise the 20-year-old from the Spanish capital as he is deemed 'not for sale' by Los Blancos, with the youngster seemingly tipped to be a key figure of the future at the Bernabeu.

The piece goes on to add that former Stade Rennais sensation - who made the move to Madrid on a £34m deal back in 2021 - would be valued at a similar fee to that of Borussia Dortmund hero, Jude Bellingham, with reports in Spain suggesting that Camavinga's asking price could be as much as €130m (£114m).

Who could Camavinga replace at Man United?

The Old Trafford outfit did of course prise another midfield maestro from the La Liga side last year in the form of Casemiro, although Ten Hag and co seemingly appear intent on securing the services of a player to line up alongside the influential Brazilian in the centre of the park.

At present, the injury woes of Danish playmaker Christian Eriksen have seen Fred typically take on that role alongside his compatriot, albeit with the jury out still out on whether the diminutive machine is of the quality required to truly flourish at the elite level.

Although the former Shakhtar Donetsk man has enjoyed notable standout moments in recent months - notably scoring a vital equaliser in the Europa League, second-leg win over Barcelona - rarely can the 30-year-old sustain a performance across 90 minutes.

That inconsistency was evident in the win over Leicester City last month with the 32-cap menace producing 'another nightmare' display in the first half - as per Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst - only to go on to register an assist for teammate Marcus Rashford after the break.

Such frustrating outings will have likely left Ten Hag perplexed at times, hence the need to focus on acquiring a possible upgrade this summer in the form of the highly-rated, Camavinga.

While the latter man has been forced to operate in a left-back berth in recent times under Carlo Ancelotti, it is in midfield that the left-footer is truly at his best, having been described as an asset who "plays with a cigar in his mouth" by Sky Sports reporter Nubaid Haroon such is his composure on the ball.

The Angola-born gem - who has also been lauded as "special player" by Haroon - does appear to be a true all-round package, showcased by the fact that can provide quality in a defensive sense as he ranks in the top 6% among his European peers for tackles made.

Equally, the emerging superstar is also truly gifted on the ball as he ranks in the top 4% for pass completion, the top 6% for successful take-ons and the top 10% for progressive carries, showcasing his ability to simply glide forward with a surging, driving run from deep.

By contrast, while Fred also ranks in the top 6% for tackles made, the 5 foot 7 dud is far less comfortable with the ball at his feet as he ranks in just the top 63% for pass completion, the top 34% for successful take-ons and only the bottom 29% for progressive carries, proving something of a liability in possession.

With there also a need to freshen up the midfield with a youthful addition - with Casemiro, Eriksen and Fred all into their thirties - it does seemingly make sense to plump for the exciting Camavinga in the coming months.