It’s fair to say that Manchester United’s season has been filled with disruption, with injuries in particular giving Erik ten Hag a headache.

The Red Devils started the campaign with four left-backs in the squad, but as of right now, the boss doesn’t have an available left-back to choose from.

Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are injured and set to miss most of the season, if not all of it, while Sergio Reguilon returned to Tottenham Hotspur on loan and Alvaro Fernandez left for Benfica in January.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise to see that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and co are looking to sign a new left-back ahead of the summer.

Man Utd’s search for a new left-back

According to a report from FootballTransfers, the Red Devils are tracking Samuel Iling-Junior prior to a potential summer move.

The 20-year-old Englishman currently plays in Italy for Juventus; however, his game time has been limited, starting just twice in Serie A.

Not only will the lack of minutes play into United’s hands, but also the fact that his contract will expire in 2025.

Iling-Junior’s profile and potential fit the bill of what Ratcliffe will look for in his new signings, and he could be the perfect option to secure the left-back role for the future.

How Iling-Junior can supercharge Marcus Rashford

Last season, Marcus Rashford enjoyed his most productive Premier League campaign to date, netting an impressive 17 goals and registering five assists in 32 starts.

Although Rashford’s 2023/24 campaign hasn’t exactly been anywhere near as productive as last term, he’s still been a huge threat, scoring eight goals and providing six assists across all competitions.

Nevertheless, the potential signing of Iling-Junior could see the United number ten’s numbers skyrocket once again, with his profile and skillset being complimentary.

As already mentioned, the youngster hasn’t been trusted with a role in the starting lineup yet, as shown by his average of 28 minutes per game this season, but he’s certainly impressed when given a chance.

As you can see by the table below showcasing Iling-Junior’s stats from his most recent game against Genoa, the number 17 has the perfect profile for a modern-day full-back, which is having the ability to be strong both going forward and defensively.

Iling-Junior vs Genoa Stats Iling-Junior Minutes 31 Tackles 2 Duels won 3/3 xA 0.22 Hit woodwork 1 Pass accuracy 88% Key passes 2 Via Sofascore

The England U-21 international is the definition of an attacking full-back, which is exactly how he could help get the best out of Rashford.

It certainly seems that Iling-Junior’s first thought is to attack, using his incredible ball-carrying ability to get the team up the pitch quickly while also providing an overlapping run to give the winger room to cut inside.

This suits Rashford’s strengths perfectly, with the England international at his best when given room to either create or strike the ball from range after drifting inwards from out wide.

What will also aid the 26-year-old, is the former Chelsea academy star’s ability to find the back of the net himself and create, as shown by his two goals for the England U21’s in the week, which will without doubt help take the pressure of Rashford to be the only attacking threat from the left.

In fact, the left-footed ace’s attacking ability is so impressive that football analyst Ben Mattinson believes he could become a “[Bukayo] Saka rival” for England - albeit while operating in a more advanced role - while journalist Michele Neri has even noted that he has "shades of Rafael Leao" - the Portuguese ace currently shining at AC Milan.

Such praise indicates just what a coup it could be if Ratcliffe - who is still in the early phase of his United ownership - is able to snap up the young Englishman, with Rashford among those who could certainly benefit from such a capture.