Just like the opening weekend victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers, Manchester United ended the 2023/24 campaign with three points and a clean sheet.

However, the same issues witnessed on matchday one occurred this afternoon yet again, with their performances being a true reflection of the club’s worst campaign since the 1989/90 season.

In truth, the Red Devils were fortunate not to end the season in defeat, with Brighton & Hove Albion tallying up 17 shots, 55% possession, and an xG of 1.55, superior to the visitors’ 1.20.

Luckily, Diogo Dalot and Rasmus Hojlund were on call to help Erik ten Hag's side collect the win, but on a more positive note, one player in particular may have just had his best game of the season.

Diogo Dalot’s performance vs Brighton

When the 2024/25 campaign kickstarts, wholesale changes are expected to occur to the United starting lineup, but one player that’s guaranteed to keep his place is Dalot.

Man Utd’s Player of the Season proved why he received that award against Brighton, despite playing out of position as a left-back.

Playing against a tricky Simon Adingra is never an easy task, but the Portuguese full-back was solid from the first minute to the last, making two tackles and interceptions.

The number 20 was as confident as always on the ball, making two key passes, taking 48 touches, and completing 87% of his passes, as per Sofascore.

However, it was his goal in the 73rd minute that made the difference, showing the movement and composure of a seasoned striker to give United the advantage. Yet even with his goal, he wasn’t quite the most impressive on the pitch.

Casemiro’s game in numbers against Brighton

There’s no two ways about it, Casemiro has received a huge amount of backlash in recent weeks for his performances as a centre-half, but today he silenced all of those critics.

The Brazilian lined up alongside Lisandro Martinez in the backline, and he was tasked with keeping Danny Welbeck quiet, who failed to have a single attempt at goal.

Instantly, there was a different look to Casemiro. He looked a little bit sharper, a lot more composed, and much less vulnerable, which hasn't been the case as of late.

Sofascore gave the 32-year-old a 9.1/10 (9) rating for his performance based on statistics, by far the highest rating on the field and far superior to Dalot, for example, who received an 8.0.

Casemiro Stats vs Brighton & Newcastle Stats Brighton Newcastle Sofascore rating 9.1 7.5 Passes completed 52 22 Pass accuracy 90% 71% Touches 78 46 Possession lost 7 9 Tackles 5 3 Clearances 5 5 Via Sofascore

Casemiro’s lack of athleticism has been highlighted as a huge issue, but today he was proactive and timed each defensive action brilliantly, whether that was his five tackles or five clearances, one of which was off the line.

Furthermore, the former Real Madrid ace was far less erratic in possession, boasting a massive improvement upon his pass accuracy season average of 83%, which enables United to control the game in spells.

The 9.1 rating by Sofascore was his best score since he moved to Old Trafford nearly two years ago, and it was a far better showing than his last start against Newcastle United in the week.

Although Casemiro may reportedly be on the move this summer, he had the perfect performance today, and it was without doubt one of his best this season, if not his best. If he performs like that every week, Sir Jim Ratcliffe may think twice about selling him.