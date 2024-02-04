Manchester United romped their way to a relatively comfortable win at Old Trafford as they swept West Ham United away with a 3-0 victory on Sunday.

Whilst the away side spurned a few opportunities of their own to find the back of the net, Erik ten Hag's men deserved their win as they were ruthless in front of goal.

Rasmus Hojlund opened the scoring and Alejandro Garnacho added two to secure all three points for United, in a result that takes them to sixth in the Premier League table.

Whilst the two goalscorers will rightfully take the headlines with their outstanding performances, Casemiro was the unsung hero with an equally impressive display in the midfield for ten Hag.

Hojlund and Garnacho's match-winning brilliance

The young dynamic duo proved to be the match-winners with their three combined strikes to ensure that their side came away with the win on Sunday.

Hojlund, who won six of his 11 duels, was incredibly sharp for the opening goal with a fantastic shift inside of the defender before rattling the ball into the bottom corner to make it 1-0.

Garnacho's goal to make it 2-0 had a touch of fortune as the winger came inside and fired in a shot that deflected in off Nayef Aguerd's torso.

Alejandro Garnacho Vs West Ham (via Sofascore) Shots Two Goals Two Dribbles completed One Key passes Three Assists Zero

The Argentine forward then wrapped up the three points with a composed finish into the far corner after Scott McTominay played him through on the right of the box after Kalvin Phillips was dispossessed in midfield.

Casemiro's midfield dominance

Casemiro was also exceptional for United as his performance played a crucial role in their success against the Hammers on Sunday at Old Trafford.

The Brazil international caught the eye with his contributions in and out of possession, as he looked sharp throughout the 90 minutes on the pitch.

His assist for the opening goal was terrific and epitomised his performance in the middle of the park; aggressive, forward-thinking, and strong. He pushed up into the final third to slide in and win the ball ahead of the Hammers defender, as you can see in the clip below, and provided Hojlund with the chance to run at the backline and score.

Casemiro, who had 99 touches of the ball in total, won three tackles and made one block, one interception, and five clearances throughout the game.

The former Real Madrid colossus completed 86% of his attempted passes and six of his eight long pass attempts, which shows that he was reliable in possession of the ball to go along with his impressive defensive work.

This was a much-needed performance from the 31-year-old titan after he missed a 'big chance', was dribbled past four times, and gave away a penalty in the 4-3 win over Wolves in his last appearance.

Casemiro stepped up and dominated in and out of possession in midfield and set the tone for United with his superb challenge for Hojlund's goal to kickstart the scoring, which is why he was the unsung hero of the game alongside the two match-winners at the top end of the pitch.