While Manchester United still have plenty left to play for between now and the end of the season, manager Erik ten Hag will already likely have one thought on just how his squad will shape up heading into next season, with key decisions needing to be made to continue the recent progress under the Dutchman.

One notable area that does appear in need of addressing is the midfield ranks, with the Red Devils currently having something of an ageing pool in that department, with the likes of Christian Eriksen, Casemiro and Fred all in their thirties.

There is seemingly an urgency to find a more youthful, long-term replacement for the latter man, in particular, with the diminutive Brazilian - who has been at the club since 2018 - reportedly one of those who could be moved on this summer.

The 30-year-old currently has just over a year to run on his existing deal after the club recently triggered a 12-month extension, albeit with it seemingly unlikely that a long-term contract will be in the works, with the former Shakhtar Donetsk man having been a polarising figure during his time at Old Trafford.

Branded "not good enough" by club legend Roy Keane earlier in the campaign, the relentless gem does still have his merits, however, having been hailed as a "mosquito" by Ten Hag for his pest-like, all-action style in the Europa League triumph over Barcelona.

As such, if Fred is to move on any time soon, the former Ajax boss will be looking to find a suitable successor for the 32-cap machine in the centre of the park, with promising youngster Charlie Savage one such candidate for the role.

How is Charlie Savage getting on at Forest Green?

The 19-year-old - who is the son of one-time United academy graduate, Robbie Savage - is currently shining out on loan at League One side, Forest Green Rovers, having joined the club in January on a temporary deal until the end of the season.

The Wales youth international - who recently turned down a call-up from his nation's U21 set-up in order to focus on his club side - notably scored his first senior goal in the defeat to Bristol Rovers earlier this month, with that having been just reward for his fine start to life under manager, Duncan Ferguson.

Much like Fred the 'mosquito', Savage is also seemingly "full of energy and enthusiasm" - according to Ferguson - with that showcased by the fact that he has averaged 1.2 interceptions and 0.7 tackles from his six league outings this season, while the current United man has averaged 0.7 and 1.6 for the same two metrics, respectively.

A left-footed midfield asset - much like Fred - the teenager was previously given the chance to shine under the watchful eye of Ten Hag during the Red Devils' pre-season tour, notably leaving club legend Bryan Robson "impressed" due to his impact on the trip.

Having also done "really well" in the friendly win over Liverpool in Bangkok - as per treble-winner Andy Cole - the Leicester-born maestro certainly made a positive impression, with Ten Hag himself reportedly having been left 'surprised' by the 6-foot gem's ability.

While that did not lead to game time at senior level earlier in the campaign, Savage previously earned his debut alongside friend and midfield colleague Zidane Iqbal in the Champions League back in December 2021, with the pair likely to be hoping to build on that brief taste of first-team football moving forward.

Although it would be a notable step up for the playmaker to rise from playing in England's third tier to establishing himself at the Theatre of Dreams, the possible departure of Fred could give the teen gem the opportunity to stake his claim for a first-team berth next season.