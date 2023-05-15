Manchester United are preparing a potential raid on Chelsea, with Red Devils chiefs willing to make a bid for Mateo Kovacic, according to Football Insider.

What is the latest news on Mateo Kovacic to Man United?

The Red Devils remain eager to bolster their squad this summer, with Erik Ten Hag already having some idea of what areas he would like to improve. The Premier League outfit have been credited with identifying an immediate need for another goalscorer and midfielder, with the goalkeeping position also up for grabs it appears.

David De Gea is set to agree to an extension to his deal at Old Trafford but that doesn't mean he will be holding onto his number one spot, with other targets linked with a switch to United. Harry Kane also tops the list of potential striking targets, with several other names also on their target list.

When it comes to midfielders, there has been no shortage of linked players. Alexis Mac Allister is believed to be on their radar, as is his teammate Moises Caicedo to name just two.

Now, a fresh report from Football Insider states that Red Devils officials also "willing to agree" a £30m deal for Mateo Kovacic in order to strengthen in the centre of the field this summer. It suggests that his current side Chelsea have attempted to try and keep the player at Stamford Bridge but that the 29-year-old has not put pen-to-paper on a new deal yet and could now be sold on instead during the next transfer window.

Ten Hag is willing to snap him up too but only if the Blues are prepared to offer him up in a cut-price deal around £30m. It looks then, as if it will be the two Manchester clubs - City and United - who are now going to vye for his signature.

Should Man United sign Mateo Kovacic?

The Red Devils are certainly in need of another midfielder, especially if someone like Scott McTominay ends up departing when the window opens.

If they do decide to make his replacement Kovacic, then it would certainly be a shrewd move by the club. For starters, he's been praised highly in the past for his ability on the ball, with Telegraph journalist Sam Dean stating that the midfielder is "unbelievable" and that if he could add a few more goals to his tally, then he could be considered "one of the very best in the world."

His stats would back that up. Whilst Chelsea have struggled this year, the Croatian has still been able to produce a 6.50 WhoScored rating and has also bagged one goal and two assists in the Premier League. When you put the player in a situation where he can thrive - for example on the biggest stage with his country during the World Cup - he drags his levels up even more. During that tournament, he played seven times and managed a superb 7.0 rating.

It shows that he can produce when it is needed the most and whilst he has struggled during a torrid campaign for the Blues, a new situation and a new stage like Old Trafford could give him the chance to perform at his very best again.