It is no real secret that Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is seeking to sign a new centre-forward and midfielder this summer, with the Dutchman no doubt hoping to fashion a side that will be capable of competing for the top honours next season.

Perhaps more surprisingly, however, is the news that the former Ajax boss is also said to be targetting a new left-winger - as per The Telegraph - despite already having the likes of Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho on the club's books.

That desire for a new addition on the flanks may appear logical amid the news that Sancho - who has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur - could be among those to depart this summer, while Rashford could potentially find a new home through the middle, having regularly been deployed as a number nine in the 2022/23 season.

That would then leave Ten Hag needing further competition for the teenage Garnacho, hence why a new addition could be on the cards over the coming weeks, with reports in Italy suggesting that Juventus' Federico Chiesa is among those being targetted by United.

The belief is that the Old Trafford outfit have a long-standing interest in the Italy international, with the 25-year-old also set to prove an attractive option amid the suggestion that he could be available for as little as €35m (£30m).

Should Man United sign Federico Chiesa?

That price tag does appear rather minimal for a player who has registered 42 goals and assists in just 94 games during his time in Turin, with the 40-cap ace having previously chipped in 34 goals and 25 assists in 153 outings for his former employers, Fiorentina.

While there may be concerns over Chiesa's fitness record - having been hampered by injury since returning from an ACL blow last year - the £153k-per-week speedster could prove an astute addition for Ten Hag, particularly due to his apparent likeness to Napoli sensation, Kvicha Kvaratskhelia, as per FBref.

The similarity between the pair can be shown by the fact that they have the ability to bamboozle defenders on the flanks, with the Juve star having been lauded as "unpredictable" by former Udinese man, Antonio Di Natale, while Kvaratskhelia has been hailed as "instinctive" and "untamed" by journalist, Rory Smith.

The comparison between the duo - who both typically operate on the left flank - can also be illustrated by their dribbling prowess, with Chiesa ranking in the top 15% among his European peers for progressive carries and the top 16% for successful take-ons, while the Georgian menace has performed only slightly better as he ranks in the top 6% and the top 5% for those same two metrics, respectively.

The two Serie A stars can also seemingly provide a creative outlet as the latter man ranks in the top 5% for assists, with the Italian ranking in the top 4% in that regard, proving that there is an end product to mirror their dribbling exploits.

Of course, there may be those championing bringing in Kvaratskhelia - who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford of late - as the 22-year-old racked up 12 goals and 13 assists in the league in 2022/23, although the suggestion is that the Tbilisi native could command more than £150m if he is to be sold this summer.

As such, while Chiesa only registered two goals and five assists in Serie A amid his return to fitness, the 5 foot 9 wizard's obvious likeness to the Napoli menace could make him a dream, bargain alternative for the Red Devils this summer.