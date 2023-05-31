While the Manchester United ownership situation is yet to be resolved, speculation is already rife as to the potential signings that could be the made this summer if the Glazer family are to finally sell up.

There has notably been much talk as to the incomings that could arrive at Old Trafford if Qatari investor Sheikh Jassim is to prove successful in his bid to buy the club, with recent reports in Spain suggesting that the Billionaire banker has drawn up a ten-man shortlist of potential dream targets ahead of next season.

On that list are the likes of Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen and Dusan Vlahovic, while Adrien Rabiot, Frenkie de Jong and Alexis Mac Allister are also among the names mentioned.

Napoli sensation Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is also referenced alongside his teammate Kim Min-jae and Barcelona colossus Ronald Araujo.

Further among those who are on that list of stellar names is Bayern Munich sensation, Kingsley Coman, with United seemingly keen on snapping up a player who has now won a league title in each of his 11 seasons at senior level, across his time in Bavaria, as well as with both Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

The Red Devils will likely be hoping that remarkable streak can continue if the £43m-rated Frenchman is to join Erik ten Hag's ranks this summer, with the 26-year-old having reportedly been a target for the club back in the summer of 2020, alongside then-Borussia Dortmund ace, Jadon Sancho.

The fear will be, however, that if Coman is to join United this summer, the 47-cap gem could replicate that the struggles that Sancho - who eventually sealed a £73m switch in 2021 - has endured in recent seasons...

Has Jadon Sancho been a success at Man United?

With the FA Cup final on the horizon, it looks as if Sancho is ending the season with something of a flourish, with the Englishman having contributed two goal involvements in his final two Premier League outings of the campaign.

That being said, however, rarely has the 23-year-old been able to put together a consistent run of form in the side since the start of the 2021/22 season, having recorded a rather disappointing tally of 12 goals and just six assists in 78 games in all competitions to date.

The misfiring "flop" - as described by journalist Jason Soutar - has simply been unable to replicate the scintillating form that he produced during his time with Dortmund, having bagged 114 goals and assists in just 137 games for the German outfit.

As has been evident with other imports from the Bundesliga, making the transition to life in England is not totally straightforward, as shown by the woes of Timo Werner who scored just ten league goals in two seasons at Chelsea, despite bagging 28 league goals in his final season at RB Leipzig prior to joining the west London outfit.

While Coman - who has racked up 121 goal contributions in 267 games at the Allianz Arena - has also proven himself to be a rather "extraordinary" talent in the Bundesliga, as hailed by teammate Thomas Muller, the £284k-per-week asset may also find life difficult if he is to link up with Ten Hag and co.

With Sancho already on "borrowed time" at United - according to club legend Dwight Yorke - the concern will be that a repeat scenario could occur with the addition of the Bayern speedster.