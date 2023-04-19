Manchester United have reportedly made a concrete move for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

What’s the latest Man United transfer news involving Onana?

The Red Devils could be in need of additions in goal this summer, with Dean Henderson expected to leave on a permanent basis, while Tom Heaton’s contract is set to expire and Jack Butland is only on loan from Crystal Palace.

That will leave David de Gea as Erik ten Hag’s only senior option, however, as it stands, the Spaniard’s contract is also set to expire in the summer.

Reports have suggested that those at Old Trafford are closing in on a new agreement with the 32-year-old, but despite this, it looks as if another shot-stopper is on the summer wishlist.

Sport Witness relayed an update from Corriere dello Sport regarding Onana in the last 48 hours. They claim that Ten Hag is after a new goalkeeper despite De Gea wanting to stay at Old Trafford, with Onana a player he has instructed the club to move for.

It is believed that Manchester United are above all in the race for the ‘keeper, with Inter wanting at least €40m for Onana’s services. Inter may need to make a big sale this summer, and United have already ‘moved in the most concrete way in the wake of Ten Hag’s indications’.

Ten Hag and Onana have history…

Onana, hailed as a 'superstar' by journalist Oma Akatugba earlier this year, only joined Inter in the summer and is on a contract worth £3.48m-a-year with the Italian giants.

The 27-year-old appears to be getting his career back on track with his Transfermarkt valuation rising by €8m to €20m after moving to Serie A. The Cameroon international has made 32 appearances this season and will be looking to help Inter qualify for the Champions League semi-finals later this evening.

Ten Hag knows all about Onana during their time at Ajax, though, so the Dutch manager will understand just what he could bring to Old Trafford to potentially rival De Gea. Onana has actually made more than half of his career appearances under Ten Hag, however, the boss did once drop the goalkeeper for a cup final.

It looks as if this could be one to keep an eye on, although the Red Devils takeover saga as left some concerned at Old Trafford that transfer business could be impacted, so Ten Hag may well be hoping the off-field situation is resolved soon, with transfer chiefs seemingly working on signing Onana.