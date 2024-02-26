Manchester United’s season so far has been filled with very few positives, with the side currently sitting eight points off the top four.

Erik ten Hag has had to shuffle his squad around in almost every game, which is one of the key reasons for inconsistency on the field.

But one constant breath of fresh air is Kobbie Mainoo, who is most definitely the best thing to come out of the 2023/24 season so far.

At just 18 years old, he’s started the last 12 matches for the Red Devils, becoming a player that Sir Jim Ratcliffe will want to build his midfield around.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at another young midfield prospect who could follow Mainoo’s path to first-team success while becoming the heir to Casemiro.

Casemiro’s 2023/24 season so far

Casemiro’s performances this campaign have split opinions, with a handful of the United faithful relating the club's recent upturn in form to the Brazilian’s return and others unable to look past his evident weaknesses.

The 32-year-old has featured in 13 Premier League games this season, starting all of them, with an injury keeping him out for 17 matches.

The former Real Madrid star’s lack of athleticism and ability to cover ground has been on show since his return, with Casemiro being dribbled past four times against Wolverhampton Wanderers, three times against West Ham United, and on five occasions versus Aston Villa.

Although it’s not entirely down to just Casemiro, the gap between the defence and the midfield is far too large, which has led to Ten Hag’s team facing a remarkable 100 shots in the last five matches.

With the number 18’s performance declining, United could look to love him on in the summer, with Saudi Arabia being a potential destination according to reports. This could open the door to a promising midfielder who could become Casemiro’s heir.

Man Utd's next breakthrough star

Toby Collyer is a name that not many United fans will have heard of prior to this weekend, but one they will certainly become used to over the near future.

On Saturday against Fulham, the 20-year-old was named on United’s bench for the first time after impressing in the academy following his move from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2022.

The defensive midfielder is extremely highly rated, taking on the role of captaincy in the England youth setup. Collyer’s former youth coach at the Seagulls, Mark Beard, had high praise for him, calling him a “top-class” player and stating:

“He is a pleasure to coach. He is so low maintenance, what I mean by that is you don't know he is there. He gets on with his job. He regularly put in displays of 8/10 at the least. He had the best running stats, runs 13 kilometres a game, breaks things up. He is so unassuming, he gets on with his job.”

Collyer’s performance against Salford City in the EFL Trophy earlier this season supports Beard’s comments and proves why he would be an excellent heir to Casemiro.

Collyer vs Salford City Stats Collyer Minutes 68 Pass accuracy 91% Possession lost 6 Key passes 1 Duels won 10 Tackles 7 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see, the number 65 is superb at winning the ball back, and he loves to engage with the physical side of the game, just like Casemiro, with the Brazilian averaging 3.3 tackles per game this season.

However, unlike the veteran midfielder, the England prospect is extremely composed on the ball, with his pass selection and decision-making always being on point. This is supported by his high pass accuracy and the fact that he only lost the ball six times.

Overall, it won’t be long until Ten Hag provides Collyer with a chance in the first team, but his first real opportunity could arrive next pre-season. United are blessed with plenty of upcoming talent, with the budding teen potentially up next after Mainoo's emergence.