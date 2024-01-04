Manchester United’s season so far has been far from convincing, with only the FA Cup available to be won.

In the Premier League, Erik ten Hag’s side sits eighth with just 31 points from 20 matches.

Related All confirmed Premier League done deals: January transfer window 2024 With the January transfer window now upon us, FFC has all the info for tracking your club's winter transfer activity.

With that in mind, the former Ajax boss will look to bolster his squad in January to not just save the season but also his job.

Man Utd transfers latest – Jean-Clair Todibo

Earlies this week, Rudy Galetti took to X to state that Nice are willing to let Jean-Clair Todibo go in January, amid interest from the Old Trafford outfit, alongside rivals Chelsea.

The defender, who has been described as “perfect” by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, is set to cost in the region of €60m (£52m), according to Galetti.

Plenty of Premier League clubs are interested in the French star, but United are said to be in "pole" position at present after making him their priority signing.

Jean-Clair Todibo’s style of play

This season, Todibo has developed into a key player for Nice as they mount a Ligue 1 title challenge. The 24-year-old has featured in 14 matches for his side this season and is at the heart of one of the most solid defences in Europe, which has suffered just 0.53 goals per game this season, the lowest in Ligue 1.

The France international plays as the right centre-back, which is where he would play for United if he were to join. This would see him partner Lisandro Martinez, and the stats below from the 2023/24 Ligue 1 campaign show why he would be the perfect partner for the Argentine.

Todibo's 2023/24 Ligue 1 Stats Stats (per 90) Todibo Percentile Dribblers tackled 1.17 Top 20% Ball recoveries 8.07 Top 8% Touches 101.88 Top 6% Passes completed 82.81 Top 8% Pass completion % (short) 97.4% Top 3% Progressive passes 4.84 Top 17% Stats via FBref

Firstly, Todibo is an athletic, dynamic centre-half who can comfortably operate in a high line or a low block. This suits Ten Hag’s approach, as the Dutch boss has often flicked through different styles this season. The ex-Barcelona player is also fast, which helps with recovery, complementing Martinez’s skillset as he lacks what Todibo has in abundance and vice versa.

Furthermore, the Red Devils have struggled massively with transitions this season, which Todibo’s pace will also help with. The defender can successfully enter duels with dribblers while also reading the game to pick up loose passes and cutbacks, which United have conceded plenty from this season already.

Nice’s number six is the definition of a "complete "defender - as described by Kulig - as he is also incredible on the ball, which is arguably his biggest strength.

His passes completed and touches stats show that he is comfortable in possession, while his progressive passes show that he is willing to take risks on the ball if the opportunity presents, which is much like the ex-Ajax defender - who ranks in the top 17% for progressive passes and the top 20% for progressive passes per 90.

With United struggling to progress the ball through midfield, this centre-back pairing could fix that problem, taking on the responsibility of finding the creative players higher up the field.

Overall, Todibo would elevate United to an entirely new level and even help Martinez’s strengths flourish. The duo has the potential to be one of the best centre-back pairings in the Premier League, as they offer aggression, speed, and progression. It is no surprise that the 24-year-old is United’s top target.