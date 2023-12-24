Manchester United have underperformed on every front this season, which has caused them to drop out of European football and sit eighth in the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag’s biggest issue this campaign has been in the final third, with his side scoring just 18 goals, only the bottom four teams have netted fewer.

With that in mind, the ex-Ajax coach will turn to the transfer market to fix his attacking problem this January.

Man Utd transfers latest – Benjamin Sesko

According to 90min, Benjamin Sesko is drawing attention from a number of Premier League clubs, with the Red Devils being one of those interested in signing the attacker.

Despite having a contract until 2028, RB Leipzig are willing to cash in on the Slovenian star, and they are set to demand a fee of around £39m according to other reports.

A loan with the obligation to buy could be on the cards, with Sesko reportedly unhappy with the lack of game time in Germany.

Benjamin Sesko’s style of play

Just like Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, the 20-year-old burst onto the scene at RB Salzburg before moving to a Bundesliga club, which instantly earned him the nickname "Mini-Haaland," as called by Goal’s features editor, Tom Maston.

Although he doesn’t like being compared to the Norwegian, Sesko himself has admitted they have similarities, stating: “we have height, and we are both fast."

The 6 foot 4 forward is a true goal-scorer who has netted 54 goals in 112 career appearances so far. Sesko is “absolutely rapid” and a composed finisher, according to Maston, using his large frame to bully defenders all game.

That does sound like the ex-Dortmund number nine, but how does Sesko actually compare to Haaland based on statistics from the last year, and how could he improve United?

Sesko vs Haaland stats Stats (per 90) Sesko Haaland Goals 0.75 0.98 Shot-creating actions 3.16 2.01 Touches 36.57 22.41 Successful take-ons 1.81 0.56 Tackles 1.05 0.13 Stats via FBref

As you can see, not only is the Slovenian an incredible goal scorer, but he also has excellent technical ability, which means he often likes to get on the ball and use his direct dribbling to get past the defender, almost in a similar way to the chaotic Darwin Nunez at Liverpool.

This is the first main difference between the two, as Haaland and even current United striker Rasmus Hojlund stay on the fringe of the game and can go long spells without even touching the ball.

The other aspect of Sesko’s game that makes him different from Haaland is that he works tirelessly out of possession to win the ball back for his side. This is an underrated side of the ex-Salzburg forward's game, and it would allow him to thrive in every game state at United, whether it be leading a high press and a counter press, or when Ten Hag opts for a low block like we saw at Anfield last weekend.

Overall, Sesko would be an excellent signing for Man United as he would offer a slightly different style to Hojlund, who has struggled to adapt to the Premier League by failing to score a goal in 13 appearances. Also, United having their own version of Haaland would make for some fantastic Derby Day stories.