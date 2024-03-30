From now until the end of the season, every single game is a must-win for Manchester United if they are to defeat the odds and qualify for the Champions League.

The realisation seems to be slowly kicking in that with Sir Jim Ratcliffe at the helm, nobody’s job is completely secure, which means that the players and Erik ten Hag simply have to prove themselves.

Thankfully, this evening's contest against Brentford presents a brilliant opportunity to build on the fantastic 4-3 FA Cup victory over Liverpool before the international break.

However, the centre-back position for the Red Devils is slightly light, with one individual picking up an injury concern while away with England and another racing against the clock to be fit in time for this evening.

After struggling to cement himself in the first eleven last season with just eight starts in the Premier League, Harry Maguire has become a more valuable member of the squad this time around, whereas Lisandro Martinez has featured much less, with an ongoing injury making him miss 22 games from September to January.

Nonetheless, it looks set that the 31-year-old will now be unavailable to feature heavily against the Bees after limping off against Brazil in England’s friendly last weekend. The severity of the setback is unknown, but the defender did return to Old Trafford following the incident, and given he’s already dealt with an injury this season, Ten Hag would prefer not to rush him back.

That may also be the case for Martinez, who has missed the last nine games due to a knee injury he picked up during the 3-0 win over West Ham United, as even if he is fit to start - with Ten Hag hinting at his availability - it may not be the best decision.

Why Raphael Varane must start against Brentford

With the potential absence of Maguire and Martinez, that all but confirms that Raphael Varane will feature at the heart of the backline for the 20th time in the league this season.

It’s likely that the exact side that beat Jurgen Klopp’s side is fielded once again, which means that the French defender will be partnered by Victor Lindelof.

Between the centre-half duo, their main task this evening will be to simply stop Ivan Toney, who is instrumental to the way that Thomas Frank’s side plays - and has even been mooted as a potential summer target for Ratcliffe and co.

Coming off the back of his first England start and goal, Toney will be full of life and looking to cause chaos among the United backline with his physicality, link-up play, and aerial dominance.

This is where Varane’s experience and qualities will come in handy and Martinez's biggest flaw may be highlighted, with the former Real Madrid ace boasting a brilliant aerial duels success rate of 81%, which is far superior to the Argentine's 38%, which cost United on their last visit to the Brentford Community Stadium when they lost 4-0. Even the Brentford boss admitted to targeting the former Ajax defender.

Varane's 23/24 PL Stats Stats (per game) Varane Pass accuracy 89% Possession lost 4.7 Balls recovered 3.2 Clearances 4.3 Dribbled past 0.2 Via Sofascore

As you can see by Varane’s average stats from the Premier League this season, he doesn't just provide aerial security, as he is an extremely comfortable box defender, as displayed via his high clearances, which will be vital throughout stages where Brentford apply pressure.

However, what’s arguably more important is the 30-year-old’s ability to retain the ball well and not give it away cheaply when pressed. The number 19’s possession lost and pass accuracy stats support that.

The “Rolls-Royce” centre half, as described by journalist Andy Mitten, is also much more dynamic than Martinez, which not only allows him to get tight to Toney but also deal with any movement in behind if Lindelof fails to win the duel with the 28-year-old.

Overall, it’s quite clear why Varane must start against Brentford today, and his inclusion in the side may prove to be the difference.