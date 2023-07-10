This week is expected to be "crucial" in Manchester United's pursuit of goalkeeper Andre Onana as the Red Devils try to get the deal over the line, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Is Onana joining United?

Now that David de Gea's departure from Old Trafford has been officially confirmed, the path has been laid for Onana to arrive in Manchester as the Spaniard's successor.

De Gea spent 12 years in the Premier League but has now left on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract, with both player and club unable to reach any sort of agreement during ongoing negotiations.

The Inter goalkeeper has made clear his desire to reunite with Erik ten Hag following the time they spent together at Ajax and a deal now looks closer than ever to completion, with the Italian side wanting £51m.

However, the Cameroonian is not yet officially a United player and deals have appeared similarly close in the past before eventually falling through, meaning Ten Hag can take nothing for granted.

According to transfer expert Romano, Onana's move is imminent though, with this week marked as the week in which a deal may be completed.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said: "Mentioning about Manchester United, it is going to be a crucial, crucial week because from what I'm hearing between Wednesday and Thursday Man United hope to get the Andre Onana deal done.

"So, they will submit the final proposal next [now this] week, in the next few days, and they hope to close on everything with Inter. So the feeling, as I told you days ago, is that the deal is more than close, very, very close - considered imminent."

He added: "United are not negotiating for any other goalkeeper now. They spoke to other agents but now the full focus is on Andre Onana. They have an agreement with the player, Erik ten Hag is really pushing and the agreement with Inter is really close."

Onana enjoyed a brilliant season with Inter last year and has been described as "the best in class" in recent weeks. The 27-year-old was crucial to the Nerazzurri's journey to the Champions League final last season and is widely acknowledged as one of the best technical goalkeepers in Europe right now.

The 34-cap international will help Ten Hag implement his philosophy more effectively than De Gea did for the Dutch coach, one of the major reasons why the Red Devils are so keen on a move for the goalkeeper.

Who are United signing?

Having already captured Mason Mount's signature, and with Onana on the cusp of arriving at Old Trafford, Ten Hag will now have to focus his attentions on where else he can strengthen his team.

The big search is for a new number nine and it will likely be the most significant and difficult piece of business for United to get done.

The Red Devils have been linked with a host of Serie A stars including Rasmus Hojlund, Victor Osimhen and Dusan Vlahovic, while Randal Kolo Muani of Eintracht Frankfurt has also been touted with a move to Old Trafford.

The issue for United is the eye-watering fees that all these players would require to bring them to the club, with £60m plus likely needed to acquire any of their targets.

Ten Hag is also keen to bolster the centre of his defence and has reportedly set his sights on Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo and Monaco centre-back Axel Disasi, although it would be unlikely that both would join.