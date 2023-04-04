Manchester United saw their hopes of securing Champions League football next season dealt a significant blow following the loss to Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon, with goals from Joe Willock and Callum Wilson handing the hosts a deserved win at St James' Park.

A major issue for United boss Erik ten Hag following that "lifeless" defeat - as per Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst - is the midfield ranks, with the Dutchman failing to settle on a suitable partnership in the absence of the suspended Casemiro.

With Christian Eriksen also yet to return from injury, the former Ajax head coach opted for a trio of Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay and Marcel Sabitzer for the trip to Tyneside, despite the fact that the Red Devils had "barely had a midfield" while utilising those same three players in the FA Cup win against Fulham, as per The Athletic's Adam Crafton.

With the only other senior option that of the polarising Fred - who has been branded "not good enough" by club legend Roy Keane - the Old Trafford outfit are rather limited in that department, hence the latest suggestion that a new 'number eight' could be a priority this summer.

Although such a statement signing is likely needed ahead of next season - amid apparent interest in both Frenkie de Jong and Jude Bellingham - in the short-term Ten Hag may need to look to the academy ranks to find a potential solution, with 18-year-old, Dan Gore, one standout candidate.

Who is Dan Gore?

A shot of life at senior level has yet to emerge for the teenager in his United career to date, although the midfield maestro does appear to be in the manager's thinking, having been called up to first-team training throughout the campaign.

The combative and composed ace - who notably irked Anthony Martial with a crunching, training ground challenge earlier in the season - has been hailed as "one of the most talented youngsters" in the club's academy set-up by talent scout Jacek Kulig, with that sign of the potential gem that Ten Hag has on his hands.

The England youth international was notably "superb" as part of the FA Youth Cup-winning side last term, according to MEN's Steven Railston, and has gone on to make "excellent progress" in the current campaign, notably registering two assists in 14 games for the U21s in Premier League 2.

That fine run included a standout showing as captain in the recent draw with Arsenal in that latter competition, having been hailed as the "catalyst for creativity" in that 1-1 stalemate with the Gunners, as per Railston.

The £1.4k-per-week youngster's quality was also on show during the club's brief EFL Trophy run earlier in the campaign, with Gore averaging 1.3 tackles and 1.3 interceptions per game from his three outings to illustrate his tenacious approach, while also averaging one successful dribble per game.

That ability both on and off the ball was only recently praised by youth coach Mark Dempsey, who hailed the young 'leader': "I think he’s a proper footballer, good with the ball, good without the ball, and he can travel with it. His final pass has to improve for me, that’s the last bit for him, but the rest is great.

"I like to see him play football because he’s one of them to get fans off their seats. He smashes into people, technically he’s fantastic and he’s been terrific all season. He’s been captain a number of times and personality-wise, he’s a quiet boy, but he’s a leader.

"He leads by example. He’s a local lad, he loves the football club and you see that in the way he plays. Whether he’s playing at Old Trafford, a three-a-side at Carrington or at The Cliff, it’s the same performance from the kid and we’ve all got a lot of time for Daniel."

Such traits will likely go down well with both United supporters and with Ten Hag, with Gore's all-round attributes potentially making him a dream candidate to fix the club's current midfield woes.