Man United are still keen to sign Harry Kane this transfer window but are worried that Tottenham's Daniel Levy could hinder the deal, as reported by Football Insider.

What is the latest on Harry Kane to Man United?

The Spurs striker has been at White Hart Lane for the entirety of his career, minus some loan spells further down the football pyramid. Since bursting onto the scene in the Premier League, he has emerged as one of the best players to ever grace the top flight, bagging an astonishing 209 goals so far.

In fact, his goalscoring prowess has led to him breaking records for goals scored and moving up towards the very top of the 'All-Time Goalscorers' list in the division. He currently sits in second place, just behind Newcastle legend Alan Shearer - he's already overtaken the likes of Wayne Rooney, Andy Cole and Sergio Aguero and will have the Geordie firmly in his sights.

It's this ability that has put him on the transfer radar at Man United. There has been uncertainty over Kane's future before, with it previously appearing as though the striker would leave White Hart Lane. However, the player has since stayed put with Spurs, but has yet to agree a new contract despite his current deal expiring in 2024.

Now, the Red Devils are ready to swoop for his signature. According to Football Insider though, Erik Ten Hag's side are worried about potential negotiations for the striker as they feel Daniel Levy may drag out and stall transfer talks. The Glazers feel he could make things harder in terms of getting a deal over the line and are "wary" of the club's chairman.

Should Man United go for Harry Kane?

The goalscoring ability of Kane is almost second to none in European football right now. His 26 goals in 35 Premier League appearances this year certainly make him one of the best in England, with the player currently ranking as second in the division for hitting the back of the net despite playing in a stuttering Spurs side.

Put him up against others in the 'Big Five' European leagues and he still ranks second for his goals. That's above the likes of Kylian Mbappe (24), Victor Osimhen (23), Robert Lewandowski (19) and Lautaro Martinez (19). Osimhen himself was also a target for United before they "pulled the plug" this week.

If the Red Devils want to add goals to their game, then they would certainly be doing that by snapping up the Spurs man then. He is experienced in the Premier League, is still one of the best strikers around and has also expanded and improved his game with the player having expected assists rate of 0.19 which is one of the best rates for a striker in the Big Five leagues.

United then should do whatever it takes to add Kane to their squad after missing out on Osimhen, even if it does mean dealing with Levy.