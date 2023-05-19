Manchester United's efforts to tie David De Gea look set to pay off soon, with reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano telling GiveMeSport that a new deal is "very close" for the goalkeeper.

What's the latest on David De Gea's new Man United contract?

The shot-stopper has been a first-team regular for the Red Devils once more this campaign, helping his side to break into the top four of the Premier League. However, even with the Spaniard managing to produce a total of 16 clean sheets in the division this season, there have been some calls for Erik Ten Hag to replace the United number one.

That's because of a series of errors the 32-year-old has made, with his most recent coming in United's game against West Ham. Despite this, the Red Devils have been trying to extend the player's stay at Old Trafford, with fresh contract talks ongoing. If De Gea was to stay on with the club though, he may no longer retain his spot as the undisputed number one inbetween the sticks according to some reports.

Now, it appears these talks over a new deal are nearing their end. According to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano via GiveMeSport, the Spaniard is "very close" to agreeing fresh terms with United although it hasn't quite been finalised yet.

Speaking about the deal, Romano said:

"Yeah, the agreement is close. It's not done yet, but it's very, very close with the final clauses. This is something that they have been discussing for a long time now after United decided not to trigger the option in the contract of David De Gea for one more season."

Is David De Gea staying at Man United?

It looks as if the 32-year-old could be staying put at Old Trafford then, even if his spot as number one isn't entirely secure. There is no doubt that De Gea can still be a reliable option for United though, with the player managing a rating of 6.61 on WhoScored for his showings in the Premier League this season.

He's also been praised in the past for his ability inbetween the sticks, with current teammate Marcus Rashford once calling the goalkeeper "excellent" and a "top keeper."

Even if the player isn't quite at the same level now as he once was, he has shown that he can still produce on occasion with his rating over the course of this campaign. As a backup, he could still be a solid option for the Red Devils then.