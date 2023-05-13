David De Gea is still set to sign a new contract at Manchester United despite recent poor performances, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed.

What's going on with David De Gea?

The goalkeeper has come in for heavy criticism at times this season, and the Spaniard made a huge error which cost his side the match in his last display away at West Ham.

His £375k-per-week deal is set to come to an end this summer, but Erik ten Hag confirmed that he wants his number one goalkeeper to stay, and he is expected to sign a new deal.

Speaking on The United Stand, Romano confirmed that talks with De Gea are still positive, and that the club expect him to take a wage deduction and sign on fresh terms.

"From what I understand the conversation is still positive, it's still advanced between David De Gea and Manchester United," he stated.

"Sources close to the player's side feel that he only wants to stay at Manchester United. So that was important to understand about the salary reduction, because if Man United didn't trigger the option it's because they want it and they're expecting a salary reduction for David De Gea to stay at United maybe with a longer contract.

"So just not one year extension but maybe it could be a two-year deal. So this is why the conversation is taking some time, but they still feel optimistic and as Erik ten Hag said, they want De Gea to stay."

Do United need to replace De Gea?

The 32-year-old, who has been at United for nearly 12 years, was renowned in his prime for his shot-stopping, but in recent years his ability with the ball has been criticised.

This season, De Gea has made four errors directly leading to a goal, and no one in the Premier League has made more. His error against West Ham came from his failure to stop a low shot from Said Benrahma, and his struggles to deal with crosses in the same game meant West Ham were unlucky to double their lead as Michail Antonio had a goal ruled out.

Given how much De Gea is struggling, it is surprising that United are choosing to renew his deal. This summer could have been the perfect opportunity to part ways, lifting his salary off the wage bill and signing a long-term option, rather than keeping an ageing, underperforming player.