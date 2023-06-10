Manchester United have an interest in David Raya at Brentford - but wouldn't want to pay £40m to sign the player according to Sky Sports.

Will Man United replace De Gea?

Raya has impressed at Brentford this season, with the player featuring in all 38 league games this campaign. He conceded only 46 goals during those outings and it is part of the reason why the Bees were able to seal a ninth-place finish in the Premier League.

Whilst his goals against rate has gone up from the 2021/22 season - from 1.13 to 1.21 - he has also featured in 14 more games this time around and yet the amount has increased substantially. With a save percentage of 77.7% as well, he has ranked amongst the top eight percent in his position in the Men's 'Top Five' big leagues in Europe for that figure. It shows how capable he is of winning points for his team and keeping the opposition out. He's also adept at stopping aerial balls, with the shot-stopper managing 8.7% of a crosses stopped rate - which puts him in the 93rd percentile.

His showings have now put him on the radar of some of Brentford's league rivals. According to a report from Sky Sports, United do have an interest in the player as a replacement for David De Gea, as do Tottenham for Hugo Lloris.

However, both sides have been quoted a fee of £40m to seal a deal for the goalkeeper and neither of them are too keen to fork out that amount. It means that if Brentford do want to sell him, they may have to reduce their asking price. What may help the suitors however is that the Bees have just signed a new shot-stopper in Mark Flekken from Freiburg.

Is David Raya joining Man United?

It's been a standout season for the goalkeeper and his stats back that up. With an average of 4.05 saves per 90, he ranks within the top one percent in his position in the 'Top Five' big leagues. That shows that if United did add him to their ranks and the opposition did manage to get through on goal, you would bank on Raya being able to produce the goods for example. That would instill a confidence in the Red Devils' defence for definite.

In addition, former professionals have also praised his ability. Michael Owen for example called the player "top-class," showing just how highly regarded he is in the game right now.

If United did decide to stump up the asking price for him then, he would certainly be worth the money.