As Manchester United claimed a narrow victory over AFC Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon courtesy of Casemiro's goal, it proved yet another impressive outing for the Red Devils' backline, having racked up a 17th Premier League clean sheet of the season.

That latest shut-out away at the Vitality Stadium saw long-serving stopper, David De Gea once again prove "vital" in the sticks - as per journalist Samuel Luckhurst - having ensured that he will be taking home the division's Golden Glove award.

For all the fury surrounding the shambolic defeats to the likes of Brentford, Manchester City and Liverpool, the "defensive improvement" for Erik ten Hag's side has still been "impressive", according to Luckhurst, with the club's number one having been a central part of that fine work so far this season.

While there has been much talk about how De Gea will fit into the Dutchman's long-term plans at Old Trafford - amid the continued talks surrounding a new contract extension - the 32-year-old proved against the Cherries that he remains a key asset for the top-four hopefuls in the short-term, at least.

How did De Gea perform against Bournemouth?

On a day in which United were far from at their brilliant best, De Gea was instrumental in keeping Gary O'Neil's men at bay, having produced two "excellent saves", according to The Athletic's Laurie Whitwell.

The £375k-per-week ace notably did well to deny substitute Kieffer Moore late on, standing strong to deny the towering Welshman after the visiting defence had been caught napping.

Not that the former Atletico Madrid man was often left exposed, however, with those in front of him also proving their worth, with experienced ace Raphael Varane having been "unbelievable", according to journalist Liam Canning.

The composed Frenchman was particularly 'solid' alongside Victor Lindelof - as per Luckhurst - having provided a reminder of his quality amid continued speculation surrounding the club's interest in Napoli defender, Kim Min-jae.

De Gea, too, may well have also seen reports that he could be usurped as the starting option next season, although the 30-touch ace also answered his critics with his standout display yesterday, with his 8.0 match rating having been the second-best of any player for either side - as per Sofascore.

Even if the 6 foot 4 rock is to be replaced this summer, he will still be counted on over the coming games, with it a real asset for Ten Hag to be able to rely on such experienced figures like the 45-cap gem and teammate, Varane.