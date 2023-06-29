David de Gea's future is hanging "in the balance" at Manchester United as Erik ten Hag is yet to make a decision on whether to hand the Spaniard a new contract, according to Dharmesh Sheth.

What's the latest on De Gea?

De Gea endured a somewhat turbulent season with the Red Devils last year.

The 32-year-old won the Premier League Golden Glove award, as well as being nominated for Save of the Season accolade, but made a number of high-profile gaffes throughout the campaign that led to question marks over the shot-stopper's future.

Much of the discourse surrounding De Gea has been due to his inability to play with his feet, certainly in comparison to other goalkeepers in the division, leaving Ten Hag questioning whether a more progressive, modern goalkeeper is needed for his squad.

Despite his contract expiring at the end of June, United left the Spaniard off their retained list at the end of the season, suggesting that contract discussions are taking place.

De Gea has already agreed a pay cut to his £375,000-a-week salary, but talks have seemingly not progressed, even prompting the goalkeeper to post a yawning emoji on his Twitter account.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Dharmesh Sheth admitted that De Gea's future is still very much uncertain at Old Trafford.

"I’ve spoken to him many times about David de Gea, and it looked like it was odds on he was going to stay at Manchester United. Erik ten Hag would make all the right noises in news conferences particularly after high-profile errors David de Gea would make. He would say ‘Look, he’s kept the most clean sheets in the Premier League."

Sheth added: "But the information we’re getting now is that David de Gea’s Manchester United future is in the balance, and that both parties, Manchester United and David de Gea, are considering all of their options."

If De Gea were to leave the club for free, United would need to dip into the market to find a new goalkeeper, leaving even fewer funds to be spread across the rest of the team.

De Gea has enjoyed a fruitful 12-year career at the Theatre of Dreams, appearing 545 times for the Red Devils and winning five major trophies with the club.

Who could United replace De Gea with?

Links with several goalkeepers have already surfaced as United prepare for a potential future without De Gea, the most prominent of which has been rumours of a deal for Inter's Andre Onana.

According to reports, Onana's agent has already met with Manchester United to discuss a move, with Ten Hag being told his side need to cough up over £40m for the recent Champions League finalist.

There have also been strong links with Everton and England stopper Jordan Pickford, as well as Porto's young goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

However, it appears that Onana is the priority should De Gea be pushed out of Old Trafford this summer.