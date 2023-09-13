Despite getting their hands on exciting Dane, Rasmus Hojlund, there will likely be Manchester United supporters asking the question as to why the club did not pursue a move for fellow striker Harry Kane instead, prior to his move to Bayern Munich.

Why didn't Man United sign Kane?

Reports back in March had claimed that the England captain was Erik ten Hag's first-choice centre-forward target heading into the summer window, with the experienced marksman facing an uncertain future at N17 at the time with his contract set to expire in 2024.

Despite that interest, United were said to be wary of dealing with Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy and getting themselves embroiled in a transfer saga, with the stubborn businessman also seemingly unwilling to sell to a Premier League rival.

That mix of factors ensured that the Red Devils have instead placed their hopes in young Hojlund to lead the line for the foreseeable future, with Kane having made the move to Germany on a £100m deal.

Despite that blow of missing out on the former Tottenham talisman - who netted 278 goals for the Lilywhites - the 30-year-old would likely not have been a long-term solution for Ten Hag and co due to his age, with it potentially having been an even bigger setback not to have signed another of the Dutchman's leading targets, Frenkie de Jong.

Were Man United close to signing De Jong?

Amid a tricky start to the new season for United with two defeats from their opening four league games, a particular issue has been with the midfield ranks, with club legend Gary Neville stating that that area of the pitch was "non-existent" in the narrow, opening game win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

While Sofyan Amrabat - who worked under Ten Hag at FC Utrecht - has been signed to aid those woes, alongside fellow new arrival Mason Mount, it is arguable that the club have yet to acquire a player in the mould of long-term target, De Jong.

The Barcelona maestro was suggested as a leading option for his former Ajax boss back in May 2022, while the Red Devils even reached an agreement with the Calatan giants for a fee of €85m (£73m) later that summer.

Although no move came to fruition as the Netherlands international opted to stay put, The Athletic revealed midway through last season that Ten Hag was still keen on a reunion with his former asset ahead of the most recent summer window.

What are Frenkie de Jong's strengths?

Unlike Kane, De Jong would have been a high-profile talent that United could have built around for years to come, with the 26-year-old perhaps still yet to enter into his prime despite shining in La Liga of late.

Hailed for his "unique quality" which would "make any time stronger" - in the words of Ten Hag - the Dutchman is a truly classy operator from his deep-lying midfield berth, helping to dictate the tempo of a game and impact proceedings in the final third.

That is evidenced by the fact that the 54-cap international ranks in the top 4% among his European peers for pass completion and the top 2% for progressive passes, indicating that he rarely squanders possession while also typically looking to play forward.

While Amrabat does share those gifts - ranking in the top 7% and the top 15%, respectively, for those two metrics - it is De Jong who is a far more gifted ball-carrier as he also ranks in the top 4% for progressive carries, in contrast to the former Fiorentina titan (top 41%).

As Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher alluded to, United currently have "big problems in midfield", hence why the signing of the Dutchman - either this summer or last - could well have been a huge bonus.

Of course, the club are crying out for a prolific striker like Kane too, but with last season's 30-goal hero Marcus Rashford still in the picture - and with Alejandro Garnacho already showing flashes of his quality - it looks as if the priority issue still lies in the midfield ranks.