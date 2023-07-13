Manchester United's deal to sign Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana is still "absolutely on and absolutely close to being completed" despite reports suggesting otherwise, claims transfers expert Fabrizio Romano.

Is Andre Onana coming to Manchester United?

United have been making positive steps in the transfer window so far this summer, starting with the signing of Chelsea's academy star and former poster boy Mason Mount for a fee reported to be just £55m.

However, it was the goalkeeping position that needed the most attention after another poor season from David De Gea made his position as the club's number one increasingly untenable, and with his recent departure from Old Trafford, the need became even more acute.

Luckily, the Red Devils appear to have made good progress on their deal to sign Cameroon international Onana, with Fabrizio Romano reporting last week that the player had agreed to personal terms with the three-time European champions.

That said, the deal has been held up somewhat as United and Inter butt heads over the final fee for the player, with the Daily Mail reporting that the Italian giants want £51m for their star man, whereas Erik ten Hag's side refuse to go above £43m.

This was followed by an update from Rudy Galetti who stated that there has been an apparent breakthrough made, as they've verbally agreed a fee but final details are still being discussed.

However, these sorts of disagreements and delays are to be expected in deals of this magnitude, and fans shouldn't be too worried about the deal falling through as the next round of talks are expected to begin on Thursday, per Fabrizio Romano.

He explained the situation on his YouTube channel:

"I am told that on Thursday, so in the next 24 hours, there will be a new round of talks to try and get this deal done. So, waiting for this new round of talks and waiting for the Andre Onana deal to be completed.

"It was a tense day yesterday (Wednesday) in terms of exchange between the two clubs, but the deal remains absolutely on and absolutely close to being completed, so this is a normal exchange at this stage of the deal when both sides are trying to have the best advantage on this situation.

"So, deal on and Thursday new talks to get it done, but Andre Onana remains very close to Manchester United."

Is Andre Onana a big upgrade on David De Gea?

The "masterful goalkeeper", as described by his former and potential future boss, ten Hag, is coming in to replace a former Premier League-winning goalkeeper, but how does he stack up to him?

In terms of their performances in their domestic leagues last season, the Inter man slightly edges it with an average rating of 7.13 from Sofascore. In contrast, the former Atletico man averaged just 6.96.

When it came to shot-stopping, again, Onana came out slightly ahead with a save percentage of 72% in the league to De Gea's 70%.

The biggest point of difference is in their passing ability. Where the 32-year-old could only average a passing accuracy of 68%, the 27-year-old achieved a pass accuracy of 79% in Serie A.

A final important difference is that, according to Sofascore, the Spaniard made two errors that directly led to a goal last season. In contrast, the former Ajax star didn't make a single error that directly led to a goal in the league for Inter.

United should do all they can to sign the keeper that former Premier League goalkeeper Shaka Hislop claimed "ticks all the boxes."