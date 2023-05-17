It is unlikely that Manchester United will be able to sign Declan Rice this summer given the financial difficulties they are set to run into, journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed.

What's the latest on Declan Rice and Man United?

Arsenal were thought to be frontrunners for the signature of the West Ham captain, but recent reports have linked United with a move for the midfielder.

However, given the potentially record-breaking finances involved with this deal, as well as the number of teams interested in the £60k-per-week star, it is highly unlikely that United will be able to pull off a deal of this size in the summer.

Speaking to Football FanCast, Jacobs revealed that United will have to operate with a limited budget in order to adhere to financial fair play regulations, even if they change ownership.

"I think Manchester United have always admired Declan Rice, but budget is a problem," he stated.

"Even with a new owner. and a rich one, they are still bound by financial fair play and as a consequence, the most important thing for Manchester United is qualifying for the Champions League, because that's what's going to give them more leeway in terms of budget."

What do Man United need to do this summer amid takeover talks?

The first priority for United is to end the uncertainty over their ownership situation, as the Glazers weigh up multiple offers to buy the club, or majority shares from the family. This is something that appears to be getting slightly closer as Romano reported this morning that Jassim has placed a significantly improved offer for the club.

Erik ten Hag's side are on the verge of Champions League qualification, and this would significantly boost their spending ability this summer, but it may prove to be a tough window. But, such a significant outlay on Rice doesn't seem too likely regardless of any situation, with this possibly putting them under tight restraints when thinking of strengthening any other areas.

It seems that the transfer priority is a striker, with Harry Kane linked, whilst a midfielder may also be sought out, and depending on the futures of David De Gea, Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire, a goalkeeper and centre-back may also be targeted. Although, there have been reports suggesting that Rice is the No1 target.

United splashed the cash last summer to bring in Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez and Antony, and whilst they can expect a few signings this summer, it remains to be seen whether they will be able to have a similar outlay on such big transfers again.

Ten Hag has had a productive first season at Old Trafford, winning the Carabao Cup and reaching the FA Cup final, and if they can secure a Champions League spot, it will set up a good foundation for the Dutchman to build upon in the coming seasons.