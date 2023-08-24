This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag is targeting a new striker to strengthen the squad in the transfer window.

Mason Mount's injury could complicate Scott McTominay's potential departure from the club.

Manchester United are interested in signing young talent Dino Klapija, and they are also linked with a goalkeeper and a right-back.

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag doesn't look like he is finished in the transfer window yet and has identified a new target to strengthen the striker position at Old Trafford.

What's the latest news involving Manchester United?

The Red Devils have endured a frustrating start to the campaign on the field and have a point to prove following two under-par performances in their opening Premier League matches, as they fortuitously scraped by Wolverhampton Wanderers and then suffered a 2-0 defeat away to Tottenham Hotspur.

This weekend, Manchester United take on Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford and will be looking to make it six points from nine in the English top-flight so far. Rasmus Hojlund, who recently signed from Serie A outfit Atalanta, could be in line to make his debut for Ten Hag's men from the substitutes bench, as per The Evening Standard.

Nevertheless, Mason Mount is facing an extended injury lay-off due to a hamstring injury and may spent up to six weeks on the sidelines, potentially moving the goalposts surrounding Scott McTominay's future at Manchester United, as per Telegraph Sport.

Manchester United previously looked open to selling McTominay this summer after he fell out of favour under Ten Hag, though he could now see his path to leave the club complicated by Mount's injury and Fred's departure.

Kobbie Mainoo, who starred for the Red Devils in pre-season, has been ruled out with an ankle injury and has added to Manchester United's depletion in midfield, as per The Guardian.

Who are Manchester United signing?

Taking to X, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has delivered an update detailing that Manchester United boss Ten Hag is keen to add a young star to the ranks this summer, stating: "Understand Manchester United and RB Leipzig are both negotiating to sign top talent Dino Klapija — also an option to close the deal now for January. Decision on player side expected soon as 2007 born striker will leave Croatian side Kustosija soon."

According to The Daily Mail, 16-year-old Kustosija forward Klapija has attracted interest from elite European sides such as Chelsea, RB Leipzig, Barcelona, AC Milan and Juventus, and it is believed that some of his suitors would be willing to breach the £5 million mark to land the prodigious talent.

Born in in the United States, Klapija has turned out for both the USA and Croatia at youth level on the international stage, impressing scouts from across Europe with his performances. RB Leipzig are willing to offer a pathway to the first team for Klapija and view him as someone who can make the step up to the senior squad in the next two years.

In other news, The Athletic have revealed that Manchester United have turned to Fenerbache stopper Altay Bayindir in their hunt for a new goalkeeper and they have conducted medical tests with the 25-year-old.

Football Insider claim that Manchester United have enquired about Wolves right-back Nelson Semedo as they seek to bolster their defensive ranks before the close of play in the market.