Manchester United are still considering a bid for Diogo Costa and have sent club officials to keep an eye on him, but they may need to pay £70m for his services according to Football Insider.

What is the latest on Diogo Costa to Man United?

The Premier League side have already made it clear that they want to add both a new striker and an additional midfielder to their squad during the summer window. However, the continued errors of goalkeeper David De Gea have led to fans growing tired of the Spaniard and they are now calling for the Old Trafford side to also add a goalkeeper to their ranks.

Erik Ten Hag himself is also considering whether or not to continue playing the former Atletico Madrid man as his number one shot-stopper. Talks though have continued to progress over a potential new deal for De Gea, that would see him stay with the Red Devils albeit on a lower wage amount. It may also see him demoted to backup.

That would mean United have to sign a new goalkeeper as his replacement and with the side scouring the market for a fresh number one, Football Insider reports that they remain keen on a deal to sign Porto's Costa.

The Premier League side have already sent officials on multiple occasions to keep a close eye on the player ahead of a potential bid but his current club are set to demand up to £70m to take him to Old Trafford. It's a substantial amount, but the report suggests Costa ticks plenty of boxes and a move could go ahead.

Should Man United sign Diogo Costa?

The Porto goalkeeper might not have been tested in England yet but the signs are that he would make the switch over with ease if United did sign him.

He has a 6.71 rating for his club in the domestic league on WhoScored and with an average of 2.2 saves per game, he has regularly shown his fantastic ability to keep out opposition players. Given the chance to prove his mettle for his country as well, he took his game to an even higher level for Portugal in their Nations League campaign - he has a rating of 6.87 with them from four games and once more averages 2.0 saves per game.

Talent scout Jacek Kulig has also previously heaped praise on Costa and called him "magnificent" during his side's fixture against Bayer Leverkusen. That came during a game in which the goalkeeper not only saved a penalty but assisted a goal for Porto too.

The 23-year-old is young, already proven and could be a number one for United for years to come then. They're all reasons why Ten Hag would be right to stump up the asking price for the player during the transfer window.