Manchester United are continuing to track Diogo Costa at Porto, with reports from Portugal via Sport Witness stating that the Red Devils sent scouts to watch the club in action at the weekend.

Is Diogo Costa moving to Man United?

The Premier League outfit are keeping their options open when it comes to adding a new shot-stopper this summer, with David De Gea potentially no longer seen as the club's undisputed number one inbetween the sticks.

Despite the Spaniard producing 16 clean sheets for his side in the league this campaign, a series of errors have called his starting spot into doubt. Erik Ten Hag has offered the player a new deal to stay on at Old Trafford but hasn't confirmed whether the player will be benched or not if he was to stay with United.

The Dutchman then could decide to add a fresh goalkeeping option when the transfer window opens and there have already been a multitude of names linked with a switch to the Red Devils. David Raya at Brentford is one, with the Bees already looking to bring in a new shot-stopper of their own in case their current number one departs.

Another name is that of Diogo Costa, with the Porto man continuing to be heavily linked with a transfer to Old Trafford. Now, a new report from the Portuguese media via Sport Witness suggests that the side sent scouts to watch Porto during their clash against Casa Pia at the weekend.

It didn't specifically name Costa as the reason United travelled to Portugal but with the goalkeeper on their wanted list, it makes sense that they would want to continue to keep tabs on the player. However, the player's current club will still be keen to keep hold of the 23-year-old if they can and are prepared to ask for £65m in order to sign the goalkeeper - which would trigger his release clause.

Will Costa replace David De Gea?

If the Red Devils were to bring in the Porto shot-stopper this summer, the chances are that he would certainly be an adequate replacement for De Gea in goal.

Whilst the Spaniard has done well in terms of his clean sheet haul this season, Costa is the younger option and is already impressing on the biggest stage. In the Champions League this year for example, he has played in eight games and has managed a WhoScored rating of 7.43. It even led to the player picking up two Man of the Match awards. It shows that even when competing with the best teams on the best stage in Europe, he has been up to the task and has often kept his team in games - something that would stand United in good stead should they also claim Champions League football this season.

In addition, he has been called "sensational" by journalist Karan Tejwani. He is clearly impressing many in the media and the game then and that shows just how good he is at the moment - and also how much he would boost the Red Devils' squad.