Manchester United have now gone unbeaten against archrivals Liverpool this season after coming from a goal down to secure a 2-2 draw.

However, the score line once again flattered the Red Devils, with the underlying statistics being a concern for everyone but Erik ten Hag it seems.

Jurgen Klopp’s side tallied up a huge 28 shots and an xG of 3.59, but that’s now simply becoming the norm, which is unacceptable.

Although the team as a whole struggled, there were some promising performances from individuals, with Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, and one other player all standing out.

Kobbie Mainoo & Bruno Fernandes starred vs Liverpool

Once again, it was the brilliance of Mainoo and Fernandes that saved Man United, with the midfield duo showing their ability to impact the game at both ends of the field.

The host's attack was nonexistent in the first half, not even registering a single attempt at goal, which just shows how blunt they really were.

However, a moment of pure quality got United back in the game, as the captain scored an unbelievable long-range strike after a poor pass from Jarell Quansah.

Mainoo also had his say in front of goal, curling a wonderful effort into the top right corner, which was nearly the match-winner.

Their overall game was impressive, making eight tackles between them while also winning 14 duels, which proves they put in a shift for their side defensively. That said, they weren’t quite as impressive as one fellow ace.

Man Utd's real star of the show vs Liverpool

Diogo Dalot made his 28th Premier League start of the season against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon, where he was once again the most impressive defender on the pitch.

After a disastrous ending to the game against Chelsea in midweek when he conceded the penalty for Cole Palmer’s equaliser, the Portuguese ace bounced back brilliantly.

The switch to his usual right-back spot instead of being fielded at left-back helped Dalot return to the standards he’s shown this season, with football content creator Liam Canning particularly impressed with his match, taking to X to say:

“Dalot MOTM for me. Like most games he plays. Has been United’s player of the season by some margin.”

Dalot vs Liverpool Stats Dalot Tackles 4 Duels won 7 Pass accuracy 90% Touches 57 Possession lost 5 Big chances created 1 Successful dribbles 1/1 Via Sofascore

Dalot was extremely solid defensively, taking a proactive approach and making four tackles. The 25-year-old’s physicality and athleticism were also clear to see, as he won seven of his ten duels, which enabled the Red Devils to spring on a counterattack multiple times.

From an in-possession standpoint, Dalot also brought composure and control alongside the inexperienced Willy Kambwala, with his 90% pass accuracy and 57 touches a marker of that.

The former Porto defender wasn’t afraid to get forward when handed the opportunity, creating one big chance and completing 100% of his dribble attempts.

Overall, it was yet another complete performance from Dalot, who just seems to get better as each game goes by.