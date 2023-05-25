Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester United are attempting to tie Diogo Dalot down to a fresh deal at Old Trafford.

Is Diogo Dalot staying at Manchester United?

The defender has been impressive this season for the Red Devils and has emerged as a key first-team player for the side in the Premier League under Erik ten Hag. With 25 league outings to his name, as well as a goal and two assists, he has arguably had his best season in a United shirt, if not his whole career.

He's been relied upon frequently on that right flank by Ten Hag and has made that position his own, having nailed down the position for the majority of the campaign. He also has the seventh-most appearances for the Red Devils over the course of the term ahead of the visit of Chelsea on Thursday.

Now, it appears the club are hoping to convince him to extend his stay at Old Trafford for even longer. Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that United want to get a long-term deal for the player done.

He said: "Manchester United are advancing in talks to extend Diogo Dalot’s contract. Club plan remains to keep Dalot and get new long-term deal done. There’s confidence to reach agreement soon."

Are Man United selling Diogo Dalot?

It's understandable that Ten Hag would want to tie down Dalot, with the defender impressing many. Football journalist Josh Bunting admitted that the player is coming on "leaps and bounds", adding that he has been "brilliant".

The stats would back that claim up, too. This year, the player has managed a 6.97 WhoScored rating in the Premier League and produced a superb 7.27 score during his performances for Portugal at the World Cup, highlighting the consistency of his performances for club and country.

The right-back could cost any interested team €40m (£34m) based on his valuation from the CIES Football Observatory, and that isn't a terribly large amount in this day and age for a player who has grown in importance to United. It's therefore understandable that they would want to tie him to a new contract while increasing the fee they would fetch for the player if they did opt to sell him.

United have a talent on their hands with Dalot, and if they could tie him down to a longer deal with the club, it would be a shrewd piece of business.