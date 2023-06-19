Manchester United are reportedly plotting a move for Monaco star, Axel Disasi, with Erik ten Hag plotting alternatives to Napoli's Kim Min-jae.

What's the latest on Disasi to Man United?

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils "remain keen" on signing the towering centre-back ahead of next season, with the Frenchman reportedly set to be available for a fee of around €50m (£43m) this summer if he is to leave the Ligue 1 outfit.

In a further update from Romano, the respected insider went on to add: "Axel Disasi remains concrete name in the list at Manchester United in case Kim Min-jae will end up joining Bayern as expected [next week will be crucial for Kim deal]."

As the Italian journalist noted, it would appear that Kim could be on his way to Bayern Munich over the coming weeks, despite recent reports that the South Korean brute had reached an agreement with United regarding a move to Old Trafford.

Should Man United sign Axel Disasi?

The signing of the 25-year-old could potentially allow Ten Hag and co to forget all about the aforementioned Kim, with the 6 foot 3 ace having been hailed as a "complete" and "dominant" asset by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Also previously described as a "hidden gem" by Kulig in the past, Disasi notably helped to keep nine clean sheets in 38 league games last season, while also making an impact in an attacking sense after chipping in with three goals in that time.

The former Reims titan's quality in the final third would add a real bonus to Ten Hag's side, with the four-cap international seemingly proving far more dangerous than Kim as he ranks in the top 7% among his European peers for touches in the attacking penalty area, while his Napoli counterpart ranks in just the bottom 41% in that regard.

Perhaps more importantly, however, is Disasi's superior knack for being able to play out from the back, with the one-time Paris FC man offering a real threat with his ability to spark attacks from deep as he ranks in the top 4% for both progressive passes and progressive carries - with Kim ranking in just the top 12% for both those two metrics.

The Monaco man could also prove rather dangerous for any opposition striker due to his ball-winning brilliance as he ranks in the top 14% for interceptions made, with that far greater than the Serie A-winning sensation, who ranks in just the top 27% for interceptions.

As such, while all the talk has been about Kim potentially making the move to the Theatre of Dreams this summer, Ten Hag would be wise to consider the 'hidden gem' that is Disasi instead.