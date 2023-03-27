Manchester United's primary focus this summer is likely to be on securing a new long-term, centre-forward solution to help spearhead Erik ten Hag's attack, with the Red Devils currently suffering due to their lack of a reliable goalscoring presence.

With long-serving enigma Anthony Martial having been hampered by injury this term, making just 14 appearances across all fronts, the onus has fallen on January arrival Wout Weghorst to lead the line in recent months, albeit with limited success.

The towering Dutchman started 18 successive games heading into the international break after joining on loan from Burnley, although the 30-year-old has scored just two goals in that time, with pundit Richard Keys branding him the 'worst player' he's ever seen in a United shirt.

That rather harsh assessment may be somewhat hyperbolic, although it is hard to deny that the Carabao Cup winners are in need of a more ruthless and clinical asset in attack, with Weghorst looking like nothing more than a mere short-term fix.

That was the view that ESPN's Mark Ogden held amid the 6 foot 6 man's move to Old Trafford, with the respected insider revealing that the temporary signing of the Netherlands international was merely to help bridge a gap until a marquee, summer move could be made.

According to recent reports, it does appear that Ten Hag and co could well have found the answer to their long-standing, striking woes, with Danish starlet Rasmus Hojlund having been mooted for a move to the Theatre of Dreams.

Will Man United sign Hojlund?

According to Ekstra Bladet - via Sports Witness - the Premier League giants are among the potential suitors for the Atalanta sensation, with the player himself having only recently outlined that he is a "huge" fan of the club.

Unlike the misfiring Weghorst, the 20-year-old - who is said to be valued at around €50m (£44m) - has been in rampant form of late for both club and country, having already scored eight goals in all competitions this season in Italy since making the €17m (£15m) move from Sturm Graz.

Hailed as a "monster in the making" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the Copenhagen native has only recently hit the headlines as a result of his breathtaking displays for Denmark in Euro 2024 qualifying, having scored five goals in just two outings over the past few days.

Such finishing prowess has only served to generate further excitement surrounding the 6 foot 3 marksman, with the youngster having already set tongues wagging due to his apparent likeness to fellow Scandinavian star, Erling Haaland.

That comparison has been drawn by club boss Gian Piero Gasperini earlier in the campaign, with the experienced coach having stated: "Hojlund has this spirit, energy, intensity, but also technical quality that is just remarkable. He still has so much margin for improvement, too. He has very similar characteristics to Haaland, not just his face."

Also dubbed "scary quick" by journalist Sacha Pisani, Hojlund could seemingly be the mobile, all-action asset that Ten Hag will likely be craving, while his relative youth should also ensure that the emerging Dane can be a figure for the long term in Manchester, unlike Weghorst.

The four-cap menace would also seemingly offer the benefit of his creativity when leading the line as he ranks in the top 1% among those in his position in Europe's top five leagues for progressive passes received, while Weghorst ranks in just the bottom 9% in that regard.

The stark difference between the pair is noted by the fact that the latter man appears to be currently showcasing all he has to offer to Ten Hag, while with Hojlund, there is a sense of excitement and anticipation as to the heights that he can go onto reach in the coming years, despite already beginning to thrive at senior level.

In truth, the former Ajax boss must simply cut Weghorst loose this summer and plump for the Atalanta machine instead.