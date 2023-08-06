Highlights

Manchester United midfielder Donny Van De Beek is involved in "discussions" regarding a move away from Old Trafford this summer, according to Ben Jacobs.

The Dutchman is ready to end his three-year tenure at United this window.

What is the latest news about Van De Beek?

The Dutchman looks set to call time on his three-year spell in Manchester this window.

The former Ajax man joined the club in the summer of 2020 for a fee reported to potentially rise to £39m, and has made 60 appearances across his Old Trafford career, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

Many expected that following the arrival of the midfielders former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag to the 'Theatre of Dreams' that the Dutch international would finally be able to truly find his feet at United and showcase to everyone why he commanded such a large transfer fee, but that has never happened.

The midfielder has never managed to establish himself under three separate managers, whilst also failing to jump ahead of Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes in the United pecking order, whilst injury problems derailed any real chances for Van de Beek to build up form, with the player having missed 52 games for the Red Devils, including 38 last campaign after a devastating knee injury ended his campaign in January.

According to reports, Real Sociedad are in talks with Manchester United regarding the midfielder, with it resulting in a formal approach being made for the player by the side. However, they face competition from Van de Beek's former side Ajax, who are interested in bringing the player back to Amsterdam three years after his departure.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jacobs revealed that a move away from the Premier League is the most likely outcome for the midfielder this summer, and that the sale process should be much smoother compared to the one currently happening with teammate Harry Maguire.

He said: "It looks like he'll end up leaving the Premier League rather than staying in it, even though we have heard rumours from January onwards about another Premier League club coming in for van de Beek. It hasn't worked out how he would have liked at Manchester United, and it looks like Real Sociedad are the one to watch there. I believe that talks are ongoing to determine whether there's a viable package there, but that one looks like a much simpler and speedier outgoing compared to Harry Maguire, which has a few more moving parts."

What is next for Manchester United's midfield?

There could still be a lot of change in the Red Devils midfield before the window.

One midfielder who could follow Van de Beek out of Old Trafford this summer is Brazilian midfielder Fred. According to a report from 90min, Galatasaray have seen an offer rejected that fell below the asking price of £20m set by Man United, and have since switched their focus onto other targets according to Fabrizio Romano. Fulham could reignite the interest they showed earlier on in the summer, and the midfielder who is in the final 12 months of his contract with the Red Devils is also a potential target for Saudi Arabian sides.

The club are looking to bring in a midfield in the form of Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat.United have reportedly been long time admirers of Amrabat, having tried to bring in the midfielder back in the January window following his impressive performances during the World Cup that saw him get named in the World Cup Team of the Tournament, however a move never materialised and the player stayed with La Viola until the end of the season, where he missed out on both the Coppa Italia and Conference League trophies after losing both finals. According to Fabrizio Romano, the midfielder was the subject of a big money offer from Saudi Arabia side Al Ahli, however he turned it down with his priority being sealing a switch to Old Trafford to work under former boss Erik ten Hag