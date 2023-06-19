The mission for Manchester United is for the club to consolidate its top-four status.

Although Erik ten Hag’s outfit finished third last season, there were many nervy points and notably damaging losses, including a 6-3 humbling by Manchester City and a 7-0 thrashing by Liverpool.

This largely boiled down to the Red Devils’ thin squad as Ten Hag was forced into little rotation, as certain areas of his squad lacked depth and quality.

One player who has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford and would be an invaluable source of the two aforementioned attributes is Denzel Dumfries.

What’s the latest on Denzel Dumfries to Manchester United?

According to GIVEMESPORT, United are assessing the player's situation and keenly tracking the opportunity of bringing the full-back to the Premier League.

Reputable Journalist Dean Jones said: “I do think United are very much still looking at the right back situation and trying to determine whether Wan-Bissaka can take them to the level that they need to be at.

"Dumfries is definitely someone United might start to move in on, but what sort of sale are Inter Milan holding this summer?"

Reports have suggested that the defender could cost up to €40m (£34m).

Why are Manchester United interested in Denzel Dumfries?

The 27-year-old has been one of Inter Milan’s most reliable and popular assets, as he has notched 51 appearances in all competitions.

He started ten of the Nerazzurri’s 13 Champions League encounters, in which they painfully lost to Man City at the final hurdle.

The right-back also featured at the World Cup and began every game at the winter tournament, which included a 3-1 round of 16 victory over the USA in which he scored and assisted twice.

Described as a "monster" by journalist Alan Rzepa, the 44-cap international has demonstrated himself to be a well-rounded player as he ranks in the top 6% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for aerials won per 90, as well as the best 1% for touches in the attacking penalty area per 90, according to FBref.

Thus, if United secured this signing, Dumfries could mirror the consistency, power, and athleticism of Antonio Valencia, who enjoyed a glorious tenure at Old Trafford.

The Ecuadorian made 339 appearances for the club across ten years and eventually was shifted to the right-back position.

Due to Valencia’s earlier career as a winger and Dumfries’ experience as a right wing-back at Inter where he is expected to persistently get forward, these two titans play very similarly.

Both combined a ruthless offensive dynamism with a sturdy defensive acumen that meant they were always trustworthy options that could damage the opposition. This is shown as the former PSV star amassed seven assists last season while during his time at Old Trafford, Valencia provided a whopping 62 assists and 25 goals; not bad for a so-called defender.

Dumfries' repertoire means he is suited to English football and he would be a sensational addition, one capable of emulating a cult hero of days gone by.