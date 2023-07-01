Manchester United have held talks with the agent of Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic regarding a potential move to the Premier League, according to reports.

Is Dusan Vlahovic leaving Juventus?

Vlahovic only arrived at the Allianz Stadium in January 2022 from Fiorentina and he’s been a regular feature of the first-team since joining having been handed 22 Serie A starts by Massimiliano Allegri last season where he missed ten games through injury.

Despite still having another three years to run on his contract, the 23-year-old striker has reportedly decided to leave the Italian outfit during this window in search of a new adventure, and after establishing himself as their best-performing offensive player during the previous term, he isn’t short of a potential suitor having attracted the interest of Erik Ten Hag.

Back in March, Manchester Evening News relayed an update suggesting that the Red Devils would be at the front of the queue to sign the Serbia international should he leave the black and white stripes, and it appears that they have already taken the first step towards completing a deal.

Are Man United signing Vlahovic?

According to Calciomercato (via TEAMtalk), Vlahovic’s agent has been “speaking” to Man United, Arsenal and Chelsea who are all keen to strike a deal ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. Juventus have set their asking price at €90m (£77m) and his representatives are currently in the process of trying to “persuade” the trio that he would be worth it.

Man United will need to sign a new centre-forward this summer as a result of Wout Weghorst returning to Burnley following his unsuccessful loan spell and Vlahovic could be the perfect replacement having been dubbed a “goal machine” by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

The World Cup participant, who is naturally left-footed, posted 12 goal contributions (ten goals and two assists) in 27 Serie A appearances last season, form which saw him receive three man-of-the-match awards, but he also posed a threat even when the ball didn’t hit the back of the net.

Over the course of the campaign, Vlahovic recorded a total of 65 shots which was higher than any other of his fellow teammates, as per FBRef, so he’s constantly looking to find a breakthrough and would bring that prolific edge that Ten Hag has been missing through the middle in recent times, potentially making him the missing piece of the jigsaw puzzle and it looks as if a transfer is one to watch.