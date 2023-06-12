Manchester United are one of the clubs keeping tabs on the situation of Dusan Vlahovic, according to a report from Corrierre dello Sport via Man United News.

How many goals has Vlahovic scored?

The forward has managed his best haul in a Juventus shirt so far this season, with ten Serie A goals and two assists in 27 games. Whilst not at the same heights as his best campaign at Fiorentina - he bagged 21 in 37 games back in the 2020/21 season - he has emerged as one of his side's best attacking outlets this campaign.

In addition, the 23-year-old has stood out as one of the best strikers in Europe in general. When compared to other players in his position in the Men's 'Top Five' leagues (Premier League, Ligue 1, Serie A, Bundesliga and La Liga), his stats place him as one of the outstanding options up front.

His non-penalty xG rate of 0.43 per 90 places him within the top 28% in that stat, showcasing how often he gets himself into scoring positions. His shot rate of 3.06 per 90 also puts him within the 76th percentile - meaning that he is constantly trying to test the opposition goalkeeper.

However, despite these excellent performances in Italy, he could be on the move this summer. A report from Corrierre dello Sport via Man United News states that Vlahovic could be allowed to leave Juventus during the transfer window, with the club well prepared to flog him on because of their shortcomings in Serie A and financial difficulties.

With the player potentially available for sale, it has now alerted several teams across Europe with Man United listed as one of four sides watching his situation. With the Premier League outfit on the hunt for a striker, he would certainly fill a position of need too. In addition, CIES Football Observatory suggest that the striker's value is somewhere around 60 million Euros (or £51m), so a deal potentially might not break the bank. It would still though be a substantial fee for the Juventus forward.

Should Man United sign Vlahovic?

The striker has showcased his knack for scoring goals ever since he broke onto the scene at Fiorentina in 2019/20. That year, he managed six goals at just 19-years-old and has since gone on to bag 62 in total over the course of his career so far.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has called Vlahovic "incredibly prolific" as an attacker and even added that he is a "future legend" for his country, Serbia, because of his goalscoring.

Vlahovic then is not completely the finished article yet but his tendency to get into the right areas and finish off chances is exactly what Man United need - and the fact that he is available for sale is a massive boost for Erik ten Hag in his search for a clinical number nine.