Manchester United are one of three Premier League teams considering a bid to sign Emiliano Martinez this summer, according to Argentinian journalist Gaston Edul.

What is the latest on Emiliano Martinez to Man United?

The Red Devils are set for a busy summer transfer window, with manager Erik Ten Hag having already identified the need for at least two additions in the close season. The former Ajax boss has made it clear that he most definitely wants to bring in a goalscorer, as well as a midfielder.

However, the performances of David De Gea this campaign have also brought the goalkeeping spot to the attention of the boss. A series of errors from the Spaniard has called his ability into question and it is no longer clear as to whether Ten Hag trusts De Gea as his number one option inbetween the sticks with the Premier League outfit.

Whilst a new contract has been offered to the former Atletico Madrid man, the club are now believed to be considering a summer swoop for a new shot-stopper. The latest name to be linked with a switch to Old Trafford is Martinez. According to Argentinian journalist Gaston Edul, the Red Devils have a move in the "pipeline" for the player, with it appearing as "likely" he will be out of the exit door at Villa Park.

They aren't alone in their interest though, with Chelsea and Tottenham also keeping tabs on the situation according to the report. United then will need to fend off competition from their divisional rivals if they want to snap up the goalkeeper.

Should Man United sign Emiliano Martinez?

If the Red Devils do decide that they want to add another goalkeeper to their ranks this summer, then they could do a lot worse than the Aston Villa shot-stopper, dubbed "amazing" by BBC pundit Ian Wright.

The 30-year-old has generated a 6.89 WhoScored rating so far this season in the Premier League, with the player also being awarded three Man of the Match trophies because of his stellar showings. With eleven clean sheets too, he ranks fifth in the division in that particular stat. Throw in a clean sheet percentage rate of 33.3 (the sixth best) and it's clear that he is one of the better goalkeeping options in the division.

With United trying to ensure they have the best man inbetween the sticks then, Martinez could certainly be an upgrade on De Gea for them.