Manchester United are ready to compete to sign Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, according to reports in the last 48 hours.

Is Emiliano Martinez leaving Aston Villa?

The Premier League shot-stopper still has another four years remaining on his contract in the Midlands, but having established himself as Unai Emery’s overall third-best-performing player last season alongside winning the World Cup, he’s been attracting significant interest.

The Argentina international has reportedly emerged as a target for the Red Devils, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, and it’s been claimed that there is a chance he could leave his club in the coming weeks and months ahead.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Dean Jones, journalist and transfer expert, revealed that there’s “potential” for the 30-year-old to join a more high-profile suitor should a big enough offer be tabled, and if the following update is to be believed, Erik ten Hag is prepared to seriously pursue his target.

Are Man United signing Martinez?

According to Football Transfers, Man United are “ready to battle” Chelsea to sign Martinez ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. Ten Hag “hopes to team him up” with his compatriot Lisandro Martinez and believes that their existing connection will “benefit” his side’s defensive unit.

The Old Trafford boss “sees him as the perfect replacement” for David De Gea whose future still remains uncertain, and they could hold an advantage over the Blues because the goalkeeper “wants a move” to a club in the Champions League.

Should Ten Hag consider a bid for Martinez?

Man United will know that Martinez is a man in-demand off the back of the World Cup where he was dubbed Argentina’s “unsung hero” by journalist Josh Bunting, so should Ten Hag fail in his pursuit of Inter Milan’s Andre Onana, Aston Villa’s £120k-per-week goalkeeper could be the perfect alternative.

In the Premier League, the 6 foot 4 colossus kept 13 clean sheets from 36 appearances last season and ranked in the 99th percentile for most crosses stopped so he isn’t afraid to come out of the sticks, claim the ball and clear the danger from his area. Meanwhile, he has been branded "the best penalty-kick keeper in the world" by teammate John McGinn, who went on to call him a "unique character" when speaking on Sky Sports Premier League (7:25 pm, January 13, 2023).

The Universal Twenty Two client also recorded 97 saves from 132 shots on target against, giving him a save percentage of 74.2%, via FBRef, which was higher than De Gea whose success rate was just 71.1%, so it’s clear that Martinez, who admitted he created "chaos" at Old Trafford when Bruno Fernandes missed a penalty, would be an upgrade on the boss’ current first-choice in the net should he put pen to paper in M16.