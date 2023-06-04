Manchester United will likely continue their efforts to rebuild and improve the squad this summer and now a new update has emerged on a long-standing transfer target.

What's the latest on Man United's interest in Adrien Rabiot?

According to Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness), Man United have revived their interest in Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

As per the report, Rabiot's outstanding form this season hasn't gone unnoticed with the Red Devils set to compete with Newcastle United for his signature this summer.

The Frenchman will be out of contract and available for free in a few weeks' time.

Who would Rabiot replace at Man United?

Whilst the highest priority at Old Trafford this summer will be to sign a prolific centre-forward, adding quality into key areas all over the pitch will be essential to continue the progress already made by Erik ten Hag in his first season.

The Manchester giants have made positive steps forward this season with a League Cup and Champions League qualification secured, so the signing of high-quality players will be important in their pursuit of challenging at the top again domestically and also putting in a strong European campaign too.

As a result, the signing of Rabiot could be exactly what Ten Hag needs to inject some great talent and a fresh perspective in midfield next season with the France international potentially standing as a much-needed Paul Pogba replacement.

Rabiot has stepped up into Pogba's role for both the France national team and Juventus over the last 12 months to become the beating heart in midfield during the Qatar World Cup and throughout the season in the Serie A, whilst the former Man United man has been out injured.

Over 31 league appearances, the 6 foot 2 titan has been an effective presence at both ends of the pitch having scored eight goals, registered four assists and successfully completed 60% of his dribbles.

Furthermore, the Juve star has averaged one key pass, 1.5 shots on goal, two tackles and 1.2 clearances per game, proving that he has the all-round game to replace Pogba at Old Trafford.

Despite a controversial past, the Frenchman has seemingly been reborn in Italy and has demonstrated his strong midfield attributes that has led to high praise from many including his manager Andrea Pirlo, who said:

"He is a complete player, I have rarely seen someone so strong both physically and technically.

"He doesn't even know the potential for improvement he can have, and we work on the mental side of things to make him understand that he is a champion. He is improving game after game."

With that being said, if Man United can snap up the services of Rabiot for free this summer it would be a great opportunity for Ten Hag to add some much-need quality in midfield with that Pogba-shaped void finally being filled.