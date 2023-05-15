Manchester United are keen to try and add Adrien Rabiot to their ranks according to L'Equipe, via Sport Witness, with the player set to be available for nothing this summer.

What is the latest on Adrien Rabiot to Man United?

The midfielder has been in scintillating form this season for Juventus, with the player producing eight goals and three assists in 28 Serie A starts for the side. It marks his best ever return in terms of his amount of goal contributions and even tops his time spent in France with PSG.

Despite this, the 28-year-old is yet to extend his stay in Italy with his current club. His current contract with Juve expires on June 30 and if he doesn't agree fresh terms before then, it means that the midfielder will become a free agent and can sign for another team for no fee.

Now, according to major French newspaper L'Equipe, via Sport Witness, that has brought Rabiot to the attention of Erik Ten Hag and Man United. It's clear that the Dutch boss wants to try and bring in some reinforcements in the centre of the field this summer and it appears as though Rabiot fits the bill for the manager.

The Premier League outfit are believed to be eager to get a deal done - so much so that their manager has already personally spoken to the player over a possible switch to Old Trafford. They now want to try and get a deal over the line as quickly as they can for the Frenchman.

Should Man United sign Adrien Rabiot?

The Red Devils do need some more guile and creativity in their midfield, especially with Marcel Sabitzer set to return to Bayern Munich at the end of his loan deal as things stand.

It opens up a gap for Rabiot in the centre and he could offer plenty to the Old Trafford outfit if he did join the club. For starters, he has received high praise from former striker David Trezeguet, who was an icon for both France and Juve. He called the midfielder "world-class" and added that Rabiot is "an extraordinary player" to Football Italia (via JuveFC).

Those statements from the former player are backed up by his showings this season. Rabiot has a WhoScored rating of 7.15 in Serie A this campaign, which shows he has consistently performed at the top of his game. That rating gets even better when he has had to try and drag Juve through European competition in the Europa League (7.16). He manages 0.9 key passes and 0.9 dribbles per game too, showing how despite being largely a destructive midfielder, he is able to split open defences with his passing and also carve them open by driving the ball forward himself too.

Rabiot then would be a real talent for United to snap up, especially on a free. He instantly upgrades their midfield and adds goals, which is something they have been lacking this season.