Manchester United could now step up their pursuit of Amadou Onana, with Erik Ten Hag okaying a bid to sign the Everton man according to Football Insider.

What is the latest on Amadou Onana to Man United?

The Red Devils are currently sat in fourth place in the Premier League and will be desperate to bag themselves a spot in Europe again next season.

If they can hold on, then Champions League football will return to Old Trafford - and, with that, Ten Hag will need to ensure his squad have the depth and ability to compete on all fronts again next season. The manager has already identified the need to bring in at least two names to help them during the transfer window, with the former Ajax boss believing his side need another midfielder and striker.

One name that has recently cropped up in regards to signings in the centre of the field is that of Amadou Onana at Everton. Reports have previously suggested that United are weighing up a bid for the player after the way in which he has performed in the Premier League this campaign.

Now, Football Insider is reporting that the Red Devils could push ahead with a move to bring the midfielder to Old Trafford. Ten Hag feels the player could add just what he wants to the club's midfield according to the report and also fills a position of need at United. With the player ticking several boxes, it appears that he has now given the go-ahead for his board to push on and make a bid for the Everton man.

Should Man United add Onana to their ranks?

With the Red Devils desperate to add some midfield reinforcements during the summer transfer window, Onana could be just the type of player they need.

With a WhoScored rating of 6.71 for his Premier League performances this season, he has already shown that despite being just 21-years-old, he is well capable of cutting it with the more established and experienced names in the division. In fact, he has a higher rating than current Man United star Christian Eriksen.

Called "outstanding" for his sky high potential by members of the media, he's not afraid to get stuck in, with a rate of 2.63 tackles per 90, and he ranks amongst some of the best in Europe's 'Big Five' leagues for aerials won in his position too with 2.03 per 90.

Onana then is a young option with the potential to get better and could certainly buff up the midfield at Man United.