Erik ten Hag will be hoping that Manchester United's last two matches hint at an extended turnaround in form to come.

The Red Devils beat both Brentford and Sheffield United 2-1 recently in the Premier League to stop a run of losses, but they still find themselves in a disappointing 8th position.

One of those losses came in the second Champions League group stage match for ten Hag's men, Galatasaray mounting a terrific comeback on the night at Old Trafford to win 3-2 courtesy of a late Mauro Icardi strike.

It makes their task to get out of the group stages ever more difficult, also falling victim to a defeat in their first match of the Champions League campaign to Bayern Munich - Man United on the wrong end of a 4-3 scoreline, an action-packed match in Munich with the Red Devils heading back to England with nothing to show for their troubles.

Therefore, it is paramount that the Red Devils put the confidence gained from recent wins in the league into their performances on Europe's biggest stage versus Kobenhavn.

Winning this one could give ten Hag's team the upper hand over their Danish opponents, who only have a singular point next to their name currently.

Tough decisions in terms of selection will have to be made therefore, but one decision should be straightforward for the Dutch manager with Antony.

He lost possession 14 times and failed to create a single chance at Bramall Lane last time out, which could have cost his side if his teammates had not produced the goods.

How has Antony played for Man United this season?

Antony has not set the world alight in a Man United strip this season or at all since joining the club from Ajax last year, the showboating Brazilian has yet to contribute to a goal this campaign with zero goals and assists to his name.

In total, he has an underwhelming eight goals for the Red Devils from 51 appearances with a subpar three assists also tallied up.

It has led to many calling out and questioning Antony's performances, the £82m winger labelled as "dreadful" by chief sports writer for the Manchester Evening News Samuel Luckhurst at the height of the many falling outs experienced in the Red Devils camp.

His overall Sofascore rating for the Red Devils from the last 12 months suggests that Antony has not blossomed into the skillful, high-octane winger Man United wanted after purchasing him from the Eredivisie, coming in at an average 6.89 rating and failing to excite the expectant masses.

Who could replace Antony?

Ten Hag could well look to Alejandro Garnarcho to replace Antony for this Champions League tie, the Argentine winger substituted on for the 23-year-old versus Sheffield United and went on to make an instant impact despite only playing for 26 minutes.

He would come away with an admirable 7.1 Sofascore rating, helping his side off the bench.

The 19-year-old winger was on the pitch when Diego Dalot's screamer hit the back of the net, the right-back sparing Ten Hag's blushes to give the Red Devils a narrow win versus the Blades, who remain rooted to the bottom of the league.

The young winger - who scored three times last season in the Premier League - could be unleashed versus Kobenhavn as an ace up Ten Hag's sleeve.

Garnacho has only played 31 minutes of Champions League football in those two Man United defeats, but with Antony failing to impress, the youthfulness of Man United's highly thought of prospect could work against Copenhagen to start the game on the front foot and hopefully result in their first victory of Group A.