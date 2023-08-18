Highlights Man United have been given a boost in their chase to sign a £60m attacker.

They performed better than Antony last season.

The player has been described as a real 'difference maker' in the final third.

Manchester United are still extremely active in the transfer market during the dying days and weeks.

Now, an update on a player's future could spark another big-money move for the Red Devils.

Who do Man United want to sign?

It was reported on Wednesday by Spanish news outlet AS that Ansu Fati is open on moving away from Barcelona this summer, as he reportedly feels that he is not trusted in his role at the club and has now ordered his representatives to find him a new club.

Following up from that revelation, the Daily Mail has revealed that Manchester United have been put on red alert alongside fellow Premier League clubs Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, all of which have expressed an interest in snapping up the forward's signature.

How good is Ansu Fati?

There is no doubt that Erik ten Hag is keen to bolster the quality and depth in his squad as he leads his Man United side into not only their domestic challenges but their Champions League campaign, where there will be high hopes of a good run on the elite European stage.

As a result, the signing of Fati could be a great way to inject some more Champions League experience and quality in his forward line, providing the Dutch coach with a top young player who could be a huge upgrade on Antony.

Over 36 La Liga appearances last season, the 20-year-old scored seven goals, registered three assists, tallied up an 85% pass completion rate and successfully completed 52% of his dribbles, despite making only 12 starts in Xavi's highly-competitive forward line.

Not only that, the Spain international - once hailed a "difference-maker" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig - is one of the hottest young prospects across the top five European leagues per 90 minutes played - ranking in the top 10% of his positional peers for shots on goal, pass completion, touches and progressive passes received, as per FBref.

When comparing Fati's output with Antony's last season, the Barcelona whiz comfortably outperformed his position competitor in a number of key attacking attributes, suggesting he would be a big upgrade for United.

Those metrics included goal contributions (10 v 9), shots on goal per 90 (3.94 v 3.68), pass completion (83.6% v 79.1%), goal-creating actions per 90 (0.45 v 0.41) and successful take-ons (48.9% v 42.7%). Antony has had the tendency to blow hot and cold since arriving in England but Fati is a player who has been registering impressive attacking numbers since he was a teenager.

Whilst the Barca gem is predominantly a left winger, the Bissau-born forward is experienced in playing across the front three having played in both the centre-forward and right-back roles, something that would be a valuable asset to the Man United boss as he aims to discover his best front three.

It has been reported that Barcelona will command a fee of around €70m (£60m) to part ways with their youth prospect, however, with the player pushing for a move away, Man United could strike up a deal that is considerably lower than that if they get desperate.

With that being said, the signing of Fati would be a major coup for Man United as under Ten Hag he could continue to develop and polish his talent and strengths to become the future of the forward line at Old Trafford.