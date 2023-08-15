Highlights Man United could look at signing a Premier League midfielder worth more than Romeo Lavia.

He'd be a phenomenal partner alongside Casemiro.

The player has been described as a "one man army" by scouts.

Manchester United are still looking for new additions who can make an impact on the squad at Old Trafford this season, and now a new update has emerged on a potential transfer target.

What's the latest Man United transfer news?

According to the Daily Mail, Everton have outlined their expectations to part ways with their star midfielder Amadou Onana this summer.

As per the report, Manchester United are revealed to be strongly interested in signing the Belgian star this summer as a potential alternative to Sofyan Amrabat, however, the Toffees have set out their demands if they were to be willing to sell Onana on.

It is claimed that Everton expect to command a fee greater than Southampton have for Romeo Lavia (£60m) as they believe he has more experience than the Saints youth prospect, and are not interested in any swap deals that might be offered in approaches to secure his signature.

What does Amadou Onana offer?

Erik ten Hag has made it no secret that he is still on the look-out for quality reinforcements that can bolster the Man United squad this summer and following a poor performance from his midfield personnel last night against Wolverhampton Wanderers, it would be no surprise if recruitment plans intensify at Old Trafford.

Despite stealing a 1-0 win from Wolves, it was far from an exemplary display from Ten Hag's side on their return to Premier League action and the centre of the pitch was put into the spotlight for criticism as their visitors dominated throughout.

Former Manchester United legend and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville was quick to slam the midfield presence following the game on Monday Night Football:

"Manchester United's midfield was non-existent it emptied. It was a concern that was maybe sort of, if you watched Man United in pre-season, leaving Casemiro on his own when Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes go forwards, it looks great. But you’ve got to have a balance."

As a result, the signing of Onana could provide the Red Devils with the partner Casemiro is crying out for in midfield and could significantly improve the much-needed ball retention in the middle third.

Despite falling into a relegation battle with Everton last season, the Belgium international was a stand-out performer in the squad throughout both potent in attack and defensively sound - the perfect box-to-box midfielder.

Over 33 Premier League appearances, the £100k-per-week ace scored one goal, registered two assists, tallied up an 84% pass completion rate and won 57% of his defensive ground and aerial duels combined, proving himself to be a bullish but composed asset.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig profiled the 21-year-old as an "aggressive & tenacious tackler" with a "very high work rate & determination", as well as "great pace & coordination for a player of his size" who is ultimately a "one-man army in midfield".

All of these attributes make him the perfect player to partner Casemiro in midfield, as the 31-year-old is often dragged out of position to cover his lesser positionally disciplined teammates in both defensive and attacking opportunities.

Whereas if he had Onana alongside him in midfield, the Everton gem can cover the box-to-box duties allowing the Brazilian superstar to do what he does best in screening the back four and exercising his strong passing range from the deep-lying role.

With that being said, if Man United do not succeed in their pursuit of Amrabat there is no doubt that Onana would be a worthy alternative and the perfect profile of player to form a dream duo with Casemiro this season and beyond.