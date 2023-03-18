Manchester United are reportedly plotting a move for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia ahead of the summer transfer window.

What’s the latest on Romeo Lavia to Manchester United?

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Man United are keen on signing Lavia, although they face stiff competition from both Manchester City and Chelsea if they wish to lure the youngster to Old Trafford in the coming months.

Lavia was rumoured to be heading to Stamford Bridge in the January transfer window, although Graham Potter's side were told they would have to splash out £50m to sign the midfielder.

Could Manchester United sign Romeo Lavia this summer?

Firstly the financial aspect of the deal is within their budget, especially if Erik ten Hag moves a few players on before next season.

Secondly, it’s clear that the Dutchman will need more strength in depth in the middle of the pitch, especially with several of his key players not getting any younger.

Christian Eriksen (31), Casemiro (31) and Fred (30) are approaching the final few years of their careers and an influx of youth could be exactly what the club needs.

Indeed, Lavia could be the ideal Casemiro heir. The Brazilian has been a revelation since arriving from Real Madrid last summer. He has an average Sofascore rating of 7.15/10 for his Premier League performances - the second-best rating among his teammates - and has been an integral part of this United side both defensively and going forward.

The 69-cap warrior has registered five goal contributions, created five big chances and made 0.9 key passes per game in the league this term, while defensively, he has chipped in with 3.1 tackles, 1.3 interceptions and 2.2 clearances per game while winning 57% of his total duels, underlining his importance.

Lavia has displayed similar defensive metrics to Casemiro this term in his deep-lying berth, making one interception and 1.9 tackles per game, while winning 60% of his duels. The young Belgian doesn’t quite have the same impact going forward - with just one league goal to his name this season -, yet over time, he should markedly improve this aspect of his game.

The 19-year-old was described as being “perfect” for another elite club - Chelsea - following a recent impressive performance by journalist Nick Emms and Ten Hag should do everything in his power to lure him to Manchester.

His stock will only continue to rise, especially with his recent international call up to the Belgian side and if he manages to impress for his country over the next few weeks, he may attract significantly more attention.