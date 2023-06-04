Manchester United are in the market for a new striker this summer following Cristiano Ronaldo's premature departure and now a new update has emerged on a potential transfer target.

What's the latest on Dusan Vlahovic to Man United?

According to Italian news outlet Corriere Torino (via The Faithful MUFC), Man United have been told how much they will need to pay to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic this summer.

As per the report, the Red Devils will need to cough up €90m (£77.5m) to secure the signature of the star and will also need to compete with Bayern Munich to get a deal done.

Would Vlahovic be a good alternative for Harry Kane?

The highest priority for the Manchester giants will be to sign a prolific centre-forward and the pressure to secure one will have only been heightened after the uninspiring attacking performance against Manchester City in the FA Cup final yesterday.

Man United have been linked to many world-class strikers over the last few months with Victor Osimhen and Harry Kane just two named as potential options for the Red Devils, with the latter bringing the massive advantage of having a wealth of experience in the Premier League.

However, with Tottenham Hotspur demanding an eye-watering £100m and some reports even suggesting that the League Cup winners would have to cough up a total bill in excess of £300m to complete the move, it would be an outrageous commitment to sign a striker who will be 30 years old when next season commences.

As a result, the signing of Vlahovic could be the perfect alternative for Kane this summer as he is much younger and would even be a cheaper option without compromising the quality and consistency needed in the forward line.

Over his career so far, the 23-year-old - who was notably dubbed "world-class" and a "beast" by journalist Siavoush Fallahi - has scored 95 goals and registered 16 assists in 220 appearances, with a goal contribution every 126 minutes so far, proving that he provides a reliable output in front of goal that could be a huge asset to Man United.

Whilst Vlahovic only managed to score 14 goals in all competitions this season, there is no doubt that the Serbian striker demonstrates clear potential and it has been suggested that he is not being given the tools to reach his full potential with Juventus.

Forbes Sport journalist Emmet Gates claimed last year: "Dusan Vlahovic has the ability to be a generational talent, but he's suffering in this iteration of Juventus.

"To paraphrase a famous Zlatan line: He's a Ferrari being driven like a Fiat."

With that being said, Erik ten Hag could not only offer Vlahovic the opportunity to play Champions League football next season but he could deliver a potentially career-defining move that would help the Serb unleash his full potential at Old Trafford.