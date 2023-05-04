Manchester United suffered a late 1-0 defeat to Brighton in the Premier League on Thursday evening.

It was nearly a repeat of the score line when Erik ten Hag's side took on the Seagulls at Wembley a matter of weeks ago.

It took a penalty shoot out on that occasion to ensure a place in the FA Cup final but no such luck fell United's way this week.

Instead, the good fortune went to Roberto De Zerbi as Alexis Mac Allister popped up in the 99th minute to send the home support wild.

it wasn't a positive night for the Old Trafford outfit at all, as Ten Hag took a brunt of criticism for his behaviour on the touchline.

What did Ten Hag do againsg Brighton?

Last weekend Jurgen Klopp went viral for his reaction to Liverpool's winning goal against Tottenham.

The German dashed down the touch line and in the process of injuring his hamstring, decided to scream in the face of the fourth official.

Ten Hag wasn't quite a boisterous as the Liverpool boss on Thursday but he had his own encounter at the Amex.

indeed, footage has been pinpointed during the game a moment where the Dutchman had an angry exchange with the linesman.

After the way Klopp was criticised for his actions last weekend, fans were keen to ensure Ten Hag didn't get away lightly either.

The best of the reaction from around Twitter can be found below...